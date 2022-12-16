Jaguars vs. Cowboys: Travon Walker Listed as Questionable

The Jaguars haven't yet shown their hand on if they expect No. 1 overall pick Travon Walker to play on Sunday.

The Jacksonville Jaguars have six key players listed as questionable for this weekend's clash against the Dallas Cowboys, but one name is standing above the rest.

No. 1 pick Travon Walker (ankle) is listed as questionable for the contest, along with quarterback Trevor Lawrence (toe), cornerback Darious Williams (abdomen), guard Brandon Scherff (abdomen), safety Andrew Wingard (shoulder), and linebacker Chad Muma (ankle).

Every player but Walker was limited on Friday, though Walker did touch the practice field for the first time this week to test his injured ankle. Walker had his right ankle heavily taped on Friday after being seen in a walking boot earlier in the week.

"We’ll see today. Still day-to-day with him. We’ll try to move him around a little bit and see how he feels," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said on Friday.

“We do a lot of combinations of stuff. Next man up mentality. You look at Dawuane (Smoot) has been out there, Arden (Key) has been out there, KC (K’Lavon Chaisson) might get a few more reps out there. Obviously Josh (Allen) and Dawaune on the other side, so we got options. We’ll see today how he feels.”

Walker played a career-low in snaps vs. the Titans on Sunday, playing just 51% of the snaps after leaving the game early with the ankle injury.

Walker is third on the team in sacks with 3.5, second in pressures with 31 and third in quarterback hits with four. Walker recorded his first strip-sack of the season on Sunday, sacking Ryan Tannehill in Titans' territory to set up the Jaguars' first touchdown of the afternoon.

"We're gonna see. I don't know yet. Day-by-day," Walker said on Friday. "Just getting moving, just feeling it."

"Most definitely it is," Walker said Friday when asked if the magnitude of Sunday's game vs. the Cowboys makes this a game he especially wants to be ready for.

"But at the end of the day I am just going to take it day-by-day and we're going to see."

While it remains to be seen if the Jaguars will have Walker vs. the Cowboys offense, it does appear they will make it out fine on the other injuries. Lawrence will play, while Pederson has said this week that Wingard would also play. He also said on Friday that Williams and Scherff would play.

“Both guys were limited during the week. Again, just making sure, again, this time of year guys get banged up and you’re talking about two veteran players who have played quite a few games, and they know how to get themselves prepared." Pederson said. "Not concerned with them not being out there, but we’ll get a good day in today and be ready to go.”

The Jaguars will also have starting safety Andre Cisco back after he missed the last two games with a shoulder injury.

"Experienced guy. Played a lot this year. Gives you depth at that position," Pederson said Friday.

"It allows Dewey (S Andrew Wingard), who has played well in the absence of Cisco to get back to that special teams role, but doesn’t take anything away because like I said, he’s played well as a safety in Cisco’s absence. It’s good to get him back out there.”