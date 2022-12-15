Jaguars vs. Cowboys: Travon Walker Misses Thursday's Practice

The Jaguars may not have their No. 1 overall pick against the Cowboys this weekend after he missed a second day of practice.

It is looking more and more like the Jacksonville Jaguars won't have Travon Walker in their massive home contest vs. the Dallas Cowboys this week, with Walker missing his second consecutive practice on Thursday.

Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said on Wednesday that Walker, who injured his ankle vs. the Titans, would be day-to-day with what he described as a "high ankle" injury.

"Anytime you lose a starter, potentially, that’s going to take a little bit away from your offense or defense, and he’s really starting to play better as the season’s progressed, doing different things," Pederson said on Wednesday.

"This past week, playing with his hand in the ground coming off the ball a little bit more, just feeling comfortable with the scheme. It’s always going to be, if that happens, if that’s the case, it’s the next man up mentality. If that’s Arden Key (DL), K’Lavon Chaisson (OLB), whoever’s going to fill that role, you’ve just got to be ready to go, ready to play.”

Walker played a career-low in snaps vs. the Titans on Sunday, playing just 51% of the snaps after leaving the game early with the ankle injury.

Walker, the No. 1 pick in April's draft, is third on the team in sacks with 3.5, second in pressures with 31 and third in quarterback hits with four. Walker recorded his first strip-sack of the season on Sunday, sacking Ryan Tannehill in Titans' territory to set up the Jaguars' first touchdown of the afternoon.

“You always want your guys. I come in here and I talk about other teams’ guys. You always want your guys with you. If you can’t have your guy, then we have to have a guy step up. The important part about being a guy is the guy behind you," Jaguars defensive coordinator Mike Caldwell said on Thursday.

"When you aren’t able to play, what have you done to get that guy to come along? I think we have enough depth in that position where we have a few guys, and if Travon can’t play this week, then we have another guy ready to step up.”

On the bright side for the Jaguars, they did see three starters go from non-practice on Wednesday to limited practice on Thursday in cornerback Darious Williams (abdomen), right guard Brandon Scherff (abdomen), and quarterback Trevor Lawrence (toe).

Safety Andrew Wingard (shoulder) and linebacker Chad Muma (ankle) were once again limited on Thursday, while safety Andre Cisco (shoulder) was a full participant.