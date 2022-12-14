Jaguars vs. Cowboys: Travon Walker, Several Jacksonville Starters Don't Practice Wednesday

The Jaguars had their biggest injury report of the season on Wednesday.

The Jacksonville Jaguars have the biggest home game in years coming up this Sunday. Unfortunately, it also coincides with their biggest injury report of the season.

The Jaguars had four starters listed as non-participants in Wendesday's practice: quarterback Trevor Lawrence (toe), outside linebacker Travon Walker (ankle), cornerback Darious Williams (abdomen), and right guard Brandon Scherff (abdomen).

In addition, the Jaguars also had safety Andrew Wingard (shoulder) and linebacker Chad Muma (ankle) listed as limited. Wingard, who injured his shoulder before returning to the game in Week 14 vs. the Titans, wore a red non-contact jersey during the media portion of practice.

On the bright side, the Jaguars did see safety Andre Cisco as a full participant in practice for the first time since he injured his shoulder two weeks ago.

Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said on Wednesday that Walker, who injured his ankle vs. the Titans, would be day-to-day with what he described as a "high ankle" injury.

The Jaguars already have one starting cornerback out on Sunday in cornerback Shaquill Griffin, who has been on injured reserve with a back injury for the last seven weeks.

Williams was used as an outside cornerback to solidify the spot across from Tyson Campbell last weekend, which led to Tre Herndon in the slot. With Williams banged up this week, this is a spot worth monitoring.

“I did. I like the way that did work out. Darious is really good on the outside," Pederson said on Monday.

"That’s kind of his spot, I would say. Going back to our team, when we had Shaq Griffin out there, Darious was a natural fit inside, but I think now, having him outside, he can see things, use his athleticism and speed out there, and Tre is comfortable inside. He is the type of guy that may be a touch bigger, doesn’t mind the physicality and type of play that a nickel DB has to have, and I thought that combination worked well between those two.”