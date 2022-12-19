Jaguars vs. Cowboys: Week 15 Snap Count Analysis

Who played the most snaps for the Jaguars in Sunday's upset of the Cowboys, and why?

While watching a game live can give you one impression of a player's usage, looking at the actual amount of snaps they played compared to their teammates can also give insight into the team's strategy and outlook.

When looking at the snap counts for the Jacksonville Jaguars after their 40-34 win over the Dallas Cowboys in Week 15, it is clear to see what kind of plan the Jaguars went into the game with, and what limitations they had from a personnel standpoint.

Who played a lot, and why? Did the snaps mean anything or nothing? We examine below:

Offense (70 snaps)

LG Tyler Shatley: 70 (100%)

C Luke Fortner: 70 (100%)

RG Brandon Scherff: 70 (100%)

QB Trevor Lawrence: 70 (100%)

WR Zay Jones: 67 (96%)

WR Christian Kirk: 62 (89%)

TE Evan Engram: 60 (86%)

RT Jawaan Taylor: 55 (79%)

LT Cam Robinson: 55 (79%)

RB Travis Etienne: 51 (73%)

WR Marvin Jones: 46 (66%)

OT Walker Little: 30 (43%)

TE Chris Manhertz: 16 (23%)

RB JaMycal Hasty: 16 (23%)

WR Jamal Agnew: 10 (14%)

WR Tim Jones: 9 (13%)

TE Dan Arnold: 7 (10%)

TE Luke Farrell: 3 (4%)

RB Snoop Conner: 3 (4%)

A lot of credit has to go to Walker Little, who spent time at both left and right tackle due to two separate injuries to Jawaan Taylor and Cam Robinson. Doing so in any game has to be tough for an offensive tackle, but he did it against Demarcus Lawrence and Micah Parsons in his first extended action of the season.

Jamal Agnew continues to be one of the most fascinating players on the offense. He doesn't play many snaps, but when he does he is typically making plays. He turned his 10 snaps into five touches for 64 yards, with another target lumped in there. In short, he was the primary focus on 60% of his snaps.

The Jaguars continued to show faith in Travis Etienne after his early fumble. JaMycal Hasty got most of his snaps at the very end of the game, with plenty of those coming in the form of pass-pro reps during the game's final drives. Hasty and Snoop Conner combined for just two carries, so it is still Etienne's backfield, even with the fumbles.

Defense (75 snaps)

LB Foyesade Oluokun: 75 (100%)

FS Andre Cisco: 74 (99%)

SS Rayshawn Jenkins: 74 (99%)

CB Tyson Campbell: 74 (99%)

CB Darious Williams: 71 (95%)

LB Devin Lloyd: 68 (91%)

CB Tre Herndon: 56 (75%)

DL DaVon Hamilton: 55 (73%)

DL Roy Robertson-Harris: 53 (71%)

OLB Josh Allen: 52 (69%)

DL Dawuane Smoot: 47 (63%)

DL Arden Key: 41 (55%)

DL Corey Peters: 31 (41%)

DL Adam Gotsis: 18 (24%)

OLB K'Lavon Chaisson: 15 (20%)

LB Chad Muma: 11 (15%)

DL Foley Fatukasi: 10 (13%)

Devin Lloyd got his spot back. Chad Muma played only 11 snaps despite being healthy enough to be up for the game, which implies the Jaguars decided to give Lloyd another shot. Only five defenders played more snaps than Lloyd, who the Jaguars are seemingly willing to go through some rookie moments with.

Dawaune Smoot and Arden Key did a fantastic job of replacing Travon Walker. The two combined for 1.5 sacks, four quarterback hits and four tackles for loss. The Jaguars needed the pass-rush to make an impact on Sunday, and thanks to Smoot and Key it did just that.

The Jaguars once again showed they were putting their revolting door of cornerbacks behind them. Just a few weeks ago we saw five cornerbacks take snaps for the Jaguars, but this time we saw just three as the Jaguars kept Tre Herndon in the slot and Darious Williams on the outside.

Photo via Chris Leduc.