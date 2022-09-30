Jaguars vs. Eagles: Zay Jones, Shaquill Griffin Listed as Questionable

After having just two players on the game status injury report through the first three weeks of the season, the Jacksonville Jaguars will enter Week 4 with four different players listed as questionable.

The Jaguars (2-1) are set to travel to take on the Philadelphia Eagles (3-0) this weekend, but they may be without a pair of starters and key backups. The following players are all questionable, though it is worth noting each was listed as a limited participant in Friday's practice.

WR Zay Jones (ankle)

CB Shaquill Griffin (hip)

OL Cole Van Lanen (hamstring)

OLB K'Lavon Chaisson (ankle)

Griffin missed last weekend's game against the Chargers and was subsequently replaced by backup cornerback Tre Herndon. Griffin has been limited throughout practice this week.

“Shaq’s doing good. He’ll be back on the practice field today, and Tre played well," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said on Wednesday. "He played really well. It was good to see Tre, probably great for him to get back out there and really have meaningful snaps, and he did a really nice job for us."

The biggest injury to note, though, is to Jones. The veteran wide receiver did not practice on Thursday with the ankle injury.

Jones, who the Jaguars signed to a three-year, $24 million deal with $14 million in guarantees, leads the team in receptions (19), is second in receiving yards (173) and targets (24), while also being tied for second in receiving touchdowns after scoring his first touchdown in Week 3.

"It just occurred. We get some things like this that come up during the week and we just want to make sure that he's 100 percent, so we shut him down yesterday," Pederson said. "We'll get through today's practice. We'll have better indication with him after today, but we'll make a decision after that."

If Jones can not play, he will be replaced in the starting lineup by second-year receiver Tim Jones. Jones, who signed with the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent last year, has appeared in each regular season game this season but has mostly been a special teams player, playing six offensive snaps in three weeks.

"Well it's the reason we kept him on the 53. He deserved a spot. He's a very capable backup that is going to have to play," Pederson said.

"If Zay [Jones] can't go, then he's the next man up and that's been our mentality. He also plays a couple of special teams units as well. He's done a nice job of preparing himself and staying within himself and getting himself in a position to help us on offense."