Jaguars vs. Falcons: Week 12 Snap Analysis

While watching a game live can give you one impression of a player's usage, looking at the actual amount of snaps they played compared to their teammates can also provide insight into the team's strategy and outlook.

When looking at the snap counts for the Jacksonville Jaguars' 21-14 loss to the Atlanta Falcons in Week 12, it is clear to see what kind of plan the Jaguars went into the game with, and what limitations they had from a personnel standpoint.

Who played a lot, and why? Did the snaps mean anything or nothing? We examine below.

Offense (73 snaps)

LT Cam Robinson: 73 (100%)

LG Andrew Norwell: 73 (100%)

C Brandon Linder: 73 (100%)

RG Ben Bartch: 73 (100%)

RT Jawaan Taylor: 73 (100%)

QB Trevor Lawrence: 73 (100%)

WR Marvin Jones: 71 (97%)

WR Laquon Treadwell: 63 (86%)

TE James O'Shaughnessy: 59 (81%)

WR Laviska Shenault: 53 (73%)

RB James Robinson: 38 (52%)

RB Carlos Hyde: 32 (44%)

TE Chris Manhertz: 27 (37%)

WR Tavon Austin: 13 (18%)

TE Dan Arnold: 5 (7%)

WR John Brown: 3 (4%)

RB Dare Ogunbowale: 1 (1%)

Laviska Shenault's transition to the slot has been completed. Shenault played 41 snaps in the slot compared to just 10 outside this week per Pro Football Focus, while also playing fewer overall snaps than Laquon Treadwell. Shenault still saw nine targets on the day, but it was clear dating back to even last week that the Jaguars have given up on the Shenault as a boundary receiver experiment.

James O'Shaughnessy was leaned on quite a bit in his first game back since his Week 2 ankle injury, catching three passes for 29 yards and playing the most snaps among the team's tight ends. This was in large part due to Dan Arnold leaving the game with a knee injury after his first and only catch of the day, but O'Shaughnessy received a full workload in his first game back in action.

Speaking of players receiving full workloads, center Brandon Linder played every single snap in his first game since Week 5. Linder has been called the catalyst of the offensive line more than once dating back to training camp, so him making it through his first game back from IR was a welcomed sight.

The running back rotation was odd, to say the least. Urban Meyer said he didn't think James Robinson looked full speed yet, but that doesn't explain why Carlos Hyde got 32 snaps and got six carries and a target in the team's final two-minute drill (which he dropped). Most of Robinson's missed snaps came in the first half as the Jaguars ran over a dozen plays without Robinson on the field to close the half following Robinson's second-quarter fumble. This was when Dare Ogunbowale got his lone snap, a snap in which he received a target on a potential touchdown and dropped the pass.

John Brown has had an extremely limited role in Jacksonville's offense. He has been elevated to the active roster from the practice squad in each of the last two weeks but has played just seven snaps over the last two weeks. He has still seen two targets, but neither resulted in a catch.

Defense (60 snaps)

SS Rayshawn Jenkins: 60 (100%)

FS Andrew Wingard: 60 (100%)

CB Nevin Lawson: 60 (100%)

LB Myles Jack: 60 (100%)

CB Tyson Campbell: 58 (97%)

DE/OLB Josh Allen: 40 (67%)

DL Malcom Brown: 39 (65%)

LB Damien Wilson: 38 (63%)

DL Roy Robertson-Harris: 37 (62%)

DL DaVon Hamilton: 34 (57%)

DE/OLB Dawuane Smoot: 30 (50%)

DE/OLB K'Lavon Chaisson: 27 (45%)

DL Taven Bryan: 24 (40%)

CB Rudy Ford: 23 (38%)

DL Adam Gotsis: 22 (37%)

LB Shaquille Quarterman: 20 (33%)

DE/OLB Lerentee McCray: 13 (22%)

DE/OLB Jihad Ward: 11 (18%)

FS Andre Cisco: 2 (3%)

CB Chris Claybrooks: 2 (3%)

The Jaguars' cornerback hierarchy became more clear this weekend. There was some question over who would start in Shaquill Griffin's place as he missed the contest with a concussion, but Nevin Lawson came in and played every possible snap in his abscnece. Tyson Campbell was the Jaguars' defacto No. 1 cornerback, but Lawson didn't come off the field.

Josh Allen continues to be the Jaguars' most utilized defensive lineman. Even with Allen going down with a shoulder injury and cramps at different points in the game, he still had 10 more snaps than the next edge defender.

K'Lavon Chaisson saw more playing time this week than in past weeks, with him and Lerentee McCray each playing more snaps than Jihad Ward. Ward has become a minor part of the Jaguars' defensive rotation in recent weeks, with McCray now being the latest player to leap ove