Jaguars vs. Giants: 5 Questions and Game Predictions

The Jacksonville Jaguars (2-4) need to get their season reversed in a hurry after three-straight losses in October. But Week 7 doesn't exactly offer an easy challenge, with the Jaguars hosting the red hot New York Giants (5-1).

So, how do we at Jaguar Report see Sunday playing out? John Shipley and Brett Hawn weigh in below.

1) Can the Jaguars slow down Saquon Barkley this week?

John Shipley: I don't know if anyone can really stop Saquon Barkley this year. He is averaging the highest total yards from scrimmage per game of his career and Brian Daboll and his staff have made it no secret that their entire offense runs through Barkley, their best player. With a scheme and coaching staff that puts him in good situations and a clean bill of health, Barkley is the most dangerous running back in the NFL this year and is a huge reason the Giants keep winning.

Still, the Jaguars have been mostly strong against the run outside of a Week 4 blip against the Eagles. The Eagles' offensive line dominated the Jaguars' front following Foley Fatukasi's exit with an injury, but Fatukasi is back this week and the Jaguars have been strong against the run two weeks in a row minus one long run from Dameon Pierce.

I don't think you can stop Barkley in 2022, but I do think the Jaguars are probably the biggest test he has seen so far. They can limit him as much as a team can right now.

Brett Hawn: A shutdown performance is never out of the question after what they did to Jonathan Taylor in Week 2, but that seems like a lifetime ago at this stage. Barkley is also the more established receiver, tallying 3+ receptions in every game except for one this season. For the Jaguars defensive line it is critical to have run stopper Foley Fatukasi in the lineup. His presence has been sorely missed, as the Jaguars have given up over 300 total rushing yards in losses to the Eagles and the Texans. If Fatukasi is ready to go on Sunday that would help significantly in shutting down the engine to the Giants offense.

2) Who shows up with more plays: Trevor Lawrence through the air or Daniel Jones on the ground?

John Shipley: Daniel Jones is one of the best rushing quarterbacks today thanks to not only his willingness to pull the ball down and run, but for the simple fact that with his size and speed, he is a difficult ball-carrier for any defense to account for. He isn't going to be someone the Giants try to get involed in the running game on purpose with zone-reads and similar plays, but he is a heck of a scrambler. I think the Jaguars are efficient on offense yet again, but I still think theyr big plays will come from the running game and quick passing game, so I expect Jones' scrambles to be impactful.

Brett Hawn: I’m inclined to trust Trevor Lawrence’s arm in this matchup. Sure, the second year quarterback hasn’t been proficient in the past few weeks, but I am still highly confident that the breakthrough matchup is coming. The Giants secondary won’t be an easy one to exploit, but Lawrence has the tools necessary to get the job done.

3) Who is the most important player on offense and defense?

John Shipley: How about Luke Fortner this week? The Giants run the most blitz-heavy and excotic defensive scheme in the league and will throw more at the rookie center than he has seen to this point, and he will have to be perfect in his protection calls. Plus, the Giants' two best defensive players are Dexter Lawrence and Leonard Williams, who Fortner will draw throughout the day.

Defensively, I will go with Foley Fatukasi. I believe Fatukasi will play this weekend after missing the last two games despite still being listed as questionable with a quadriceps injury. Fatukasi is a difference-maker inside for the Jaguars and their defense simply looks different when he is in the line-up. Against a team with Barkley, he will be huge.

Brett Hawn: The Jaguars offense goes as far as the Trevor Lawrence takes them and this week is no different. His ability to limit turnovers and exploit holes in the very formidable Giants defense is critical to the overall success of the unit. On defense, it comes down to the entire defensive line to control the pace of this game. The Giants offense runs through No. 26, and if the Jaguars can limit his impact they should have no problem escaping with a win.

4) Biggest storyline entering Sunday?

John Shipley: Can the Jaguars finally start being clutch?

On paper and film, the 5-1 Giants don't appear to be a much different team than the Jaguars. One could even argue the Jaguars are playing better overall. The difference is the Giants have played their best football at the end of games as opposed to the start, while the Giants have had the lucky bounces go their way that the Jaguars haven't. The Giants have been in close games every week this year and are 5-1, a statistical outlier. The Jaguars have been in either close games or blowout wins every week and are just 2-4. Which side finally flips?

Brett Hawn: Can the Jaguars end the Giants win streak?

Sharp run defense and mistake free offense are the keys for the Jaguars if they want to upset a Giants team with one of the top records in the NFC. Head Coach Doug Pederson has preached the notion of finishing football games down the stretch. That’s another factor that will be put to the test on Sunday.

5) Score prediction?

John Shipley: I think the Jaguars get back on track this week. They match up well with the Giants and ultimately I think each team regresses back to the mean in terms of their close-game luck. Jaguars 26, Giants 17.

Brett Hawn: Despite the Jaguars best efforts I still believe the Giants will come out of this game victorious to the tune of a 24-13 victory.