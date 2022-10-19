Jaguars vs. Giants: Jamal Agnew, Shaquill Griffin Miss Wednesday's Practice

The Jacksonville Jaguars didn't have two key starters on hand during their first practice in preparation for the New York Giants.

Wide receiver Jamal Agnew (knee) and cornerback Shaquill Griffin (back) were listed as non-participants in Wednesday's practice, while defensive lineman Foley Fatukasi (quadriceps), defensive lineman DaVon Hamilton (foot), linebacker Foyesade Oluokun (calf), and wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (hamstring) were all limited

Fatukasi has missed the last two games with a quadriceps injury he sustained in Week 4 vs. the Philadelphia Eagles. The veteran defensive lineman is set to play a pivotal role against the Giants on Sunday in the event he is able to return, especially considering the explosive running game the Giants deploy with Saquon Barkley.

“With Foley I think, we’re going to see him out there today. We’ll get him back in practice, and hopefully he’s capable and day to day still, but we’re hoping he makes it to Sunday," Doug Pederson said on Wednesday. "We need all hands on deck with Saquon. I’ve watched this guy for many years run all over us."

As for Agnew, the team's starting kick and punt returner and someone the Jaguars have leaned on in situations over the last several weeks, injured his knee vs. the Colts in Week 6.

"We’re going to kind of see where he’s at. He’ll be out there running around, but as far as taking any kind of team reps, he’ll be out," Pederson said.

Griffin has started five of the Jaguars first six games, missing Week 3 against the Chargers. If his injury lingers during the week, the Jaguars may have to deploy Tre Herndon in the starting defense this weekend alongside Tyson Campbell and Tre Herndon.