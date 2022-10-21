Skip to main content

Jaguars vs. Giants: Jamal Agnew, Shaquill Griffin Ruled Out

Jacksonville will be without two starters as the 3-1 New York Giants come into town.

The Jacksonville Jaguars ruled out wide receiver/returner Jamal Agnew (knee) and cornerback Shaquill Griffin (back) on Friday, leaving the two without two starters ahead of Sunday's matchup vs. the 3-1 New York Giants.

With Agnew out, the Jaguars will have to look at all of their other options in the punt and kick returner positions. Chris Claybrooks took over as the returner last week when Agnew left with a knee injury, but the Jaguars have other players on the roster with return music, including wide receiver Christian Kirk.

"He has done it in the past, and he catches them in practice, but we have other guys who can do it, as well," Jaguars special teams coordinator Heath Farwell said on Thursday about Kirk's potential as the return man. "Chris Claybrooks can do it as well. We have guys that I trust that will be back there, but we have not made that decision. 

“He works on it every day. That’s the cool thing about it. He works on it every day. It’s funny, two weeks ago, I was showing the guys clips of him at Memphis returning the kicks, scored a touchdown," Farwell said about Claybrooks. 

"I enjoy showing those guys clips of their buddies and how they were in college, what they used to do, and those type of things, so they love it. Literally two weeks ago I was showing some clips of it, so it’s something we’re encouraging, and he works at it all the time, so I feel very comfortable with him being back there.”

As for Griffin, he will miss the game with an injury he sustained during last week's 34-27 loss to the Colts. Veteran cornerback Tre Herndon, who started alongside Darious Williams and Tyson Campbell in Week 3, will get the nod against the Giants. 

Wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr., defensive lineman Foley Fatukasi, defensive lineman DaVon Hamilton, and linebacker Foyesade Oluokun are all listed as questionable.

