Jaguars vs. Giants: Tre Herndon's Opportunity Has Arrived

The NFL is known as the not-for-long league for a reason. Each week, a player is given a chance to take someone else's job. A chance to become a new fixture in the starting lineup thanks to an opportunity.

This week, the Jacksonville Jaguars are seeing that very situation play out.

The Jaguars entered the 2022 season with few questions at the cornerback position, at least when it came to the depth chart. Tyson Campbell, one of the team's brightest young stars, would man one outside corner spot, while 2021 free-agent addition Shaquill Griffin across from him and 2022 free-agent signing Darious Williams in the slot.

Entering Week 7, though, it feels as if a lot can change. Griffin just the worst game of his Jaguars career, allowing over 100 yards in coverage, multiple third-down conversions and a game-winning touchdown in coverage in last week's 34-27 loss -- along with two drive-extending pass-interference penalties.

Fast forward to this week and the Jaguars have done nothing but express continued confidence in Griffin publically. But the veteran corner, whose $16,441,176 cap hit is the largest on the team and the only 2022 cap hit that is over $10 million, has been held out of practice all week this week with a back injury and on Friday was ruled out for Sunday's Week 7 home game against the Giants.

"It was during the game. Sometimes, too, when players get hurt, sometimes they don’t feel the injury until maybe the next day, then we get them checked out, but yeah, it was during the game," Pederson said on Friday about Griffin's injury.

While Griffin's back injury is clearly legitimate, it does mean that just one week after his worst game, he won't get a chance to redeem himself. Instead, he will have to look on as he potentially gets replaced.

With Griffin sidelined, the Jaguars will turn to veteran cornerback Tre Herndon in his place against the Giants. Herndon performed in this roll in Week 3, playing 51 snaps and recording seven tackles and one pass breakup. The Jaguars started Williams across from Campbell in base sets that week, while Herndon took over on the outside in three-cornerback sets, moving Williams inside.

Herndon drew nothing but praise from the Jaguars after Week 3, too, after allowing two catches for 28 yards on three targets, per Pro Football Focus. Now, he will have a chance to repeat himself against a Giants team that is down several receivers and leans on the running game.

“He’s a veteran player. He’s stepped up in in the past," Pederson said about Herndon on Friday.

"Sometimes it’s tough being in those sort of back up roles like that, but he did a nice job in the Charger game several weeks ago. He makes the most of his opportunities, so a lot of confidence in him going in if he had to.”

Herndon is someone who stood out repeatedly throughout training camp, finally healthy after a knee injury early in the 2021 preseason made him less than 100% for the entire season. He has been a favorite of now three different coaching staffs, and for a reason. Despite being an undrafted free agent in 2018, he has made the 53-man five years in a row, never being placed on the practice squad and always finding a role on the roster in some fashion.

Herndon has had his day in the sun as a starter before, starting 26 games between 2019 and 2020. He recorded three turnovers in 2019 and has proven he can be a reliable fixture in the backend of the defense. Maybe not a flashy-type of defensive back, but a competitive and technical one who can thrive with a strong foundation around him.

Herndon was asked to be one of the Jaguars' top defensive backs in 2019 and 2020. Now, he will be asked to simply be able to fill in and not cost the Jaguars a drive or even the game, with him being surrounded by a secondary featuring Campbell, Williams and safeties Rayshawn Jenkins and Andre Cisco.

Sunday is Herndon's chance. With Griffin's last two weeks consisting of a performance that arguably lost the Jaguars a game and now a back injury, Herndon doesn't have a high bar to clear to match Griffin.

The Jaguars didn't have a cornerback question before the season, but they have one now. And Sunday will be Herndon's chance to answer it.