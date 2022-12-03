Jaguars vs. Lions: 5 Questions and Game Predictions

The Jacksonville Jaguars (4-7) and the Detroit Lions (4-7) will each be putting their 2022 seasons on the line this Sunday

So, how do we at Jaguar Report see Sunday playing out? John Shipley and Brett Hawn weigh in below.

1) Can the Jaguars slow down Detroit's offense?

John Shipley: There is certainly a chance. No matter what his numbers are, Jared Goff is still Jared Goff. He has the chance to give the Jaguars the game at some point, but it remains to be seen if the Jaguars can take advantage. The Jaguars have the ability to put up a fight against running games, but issues in the secondary could create some matchup issues for the Jaguars against a good wide receiver room.

Brett Hawn: There is always a possibility but it certainly won’t come easy. Led by Jamaal Williams, D’Andre Swift, Amon-Ra St. Brown and company, the Detroit Lions feature a two-headed rushing attack and a star receiver that’ll be hard to game plan for. If the Jaguars defense has any hope of containing the Lions offense, finding a way to generate pressure against a solid offensive line is a must. All eyes will be on the defensive line.

2) Can the Jaguars' defensive line hold its own against Detroit's elite offensive line?

John Shipley: Honestly? I am not sure. The closest line the Jaguars have seen to Detroit's is Philadelphia's, and the Eagles completely caved the Jaguars' front seven in. Maybe having Foley Fatukasi and Chad Muma in the lineup makes a difference this weekend, but the Jaguars don't have the game-wrecker on the line yet to challenge elite units like the Lions.

Brett Hawn: If the last two matchups against the Chiefs and Ravens are any indicator, the Jaguars defensive line has been trending upward. As a defense, the Jaguars have just one sack in their last two games but they have consistently generated pressure on two of the league's most potent offenses. The Jaguars will face another tough test in a Detroit Lions; offensive line that ranks among the top units in the league. If this unit can continue to bring the heat, it’ll go a long way toward setting the tone early.

3) Who is the most important player on offense and defense?

John Shipley: You could argue for Cam Robinson and Jawaan Taylor because Aidan Hutchinson is the only really impactful pass-rusher on the Lions' defense, but I will go with Trevor Lawrence. This is a bad secondary and pass-rush and a slow linebacker room, so one would hope Lawrence can continue his hot streak and take advantage of some mismatches.

Defensively, I will go with Darious Williams. Amon-Ra St. Brown is the Lions' best player, but he spends just as much time in the slot as outside, and he can be expected to be primarily inside this week since the Lions are set to have DJ Chark and Jameson Williams on hand. Tyson Campbell has just 30 snaps in the slot all year, so it will be up to Williams to slow him down.

Brett Hawn: Quarterback Trevor Lawrence has looked the part of a future star these last two weeks and if the Jaguars are to take a must-win game against the Lions, they’ll need that version of Lawrence to show up once again. In a classic toe to toe rubber match against the Baltimore Ravens, Lawrence willed the Jaguars offense to multiple second half scoring drives and ultimately the game deciding touchdown and two point conversion from Zay Jones. It’ll be up to Lawrence to continue to trend upward and limit mistakes.

Defensively, the Tyson Campbell vs. Amon-Ra St. Brown matchup is one to keep eyes on. Campbell has emerged as the Jags number one corner, and has not disappointed, holding his own against the likes of Davante Adams, A.J. Brown and Cortland Sutton. His proficiency in coverage is what makes him special. They’ll need him to be at his best against a budding star in St. Brown.

4) Biggest storyline entering Sunday?

John Shipley: Can Trevor Lawrence keep things rolling to set up an epic showdown against the Titans?

If the Jaguars can get a fourth consecutive big game from Trevor Lawrence, it will mean two things: their franchise quarterback isn't just riding a hot streak, and their chances of Week 14 being the highlight of the season will be at an all-time high. If the Jaguars win this week and get some help from the Eagles, they will play the Titans next weekend while down just two games in the AFC South. Win against the Titans, and they are just one game back with another game vs. the Titans to go.

So, yeah. This game means a lot, and so does Trevor Lawrence's performance.

Brett Hawn: Who wants it more?

With both teams at 4-7, the Detroit Lions and Jacksonville Jaguars are faced with a must-win scenario to keep their postseason hopes alive. For the Jaguars this is a prime opportunity to seize control of their destiny. With a Titans loss to Philly and a Jags win, obtaining the division lead isn’t too far-fetched, especially considering they face this Titans team twice down the stretch.

5) Score prediction?

John Shipley: I think this is going to be one of the most exciting shootouts of the week, largely because it is a combination of two good offenses and two not-so-good defenses. Jaguars have the quarterback and head coach advantage, though.

Jaguars 33, Lions 30.

Brett Hawn: Trevor Lawrence will continue his momentum surge of late and the Jaguars defense will do just enough to negate the potent Lions offense, holding them to two scores.

Jaguars 24, Lions 14