Skip to main content

Jaguars vs. Lions: Betting Odds, Point Spread, Over/Under

Who is the favorite entering the Week 13 matchup?

Week 12 has the potential to be a season-changing week for the Jacksonville Jaguars, but it won't mean anything if the Jaguars can't get past the 4-7 Detroit Lions this weekend. 

Beat the Lions, and the Jaguars improve to 5-7 with five games remaining, including two games vs. the first-place Titans. Lose to the Lions, and the Jaguars fall to 4-8 and will be, at best, three games behind the Titans with just over a month left, putting their playoff odds on life support.

"You do and understand that they’re in the same situation kind of we are," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said on Friday. 

"I know their coach is telling them the same thing: “It’s about us.” I’m saying the same thing about our team. It’s about us. We’ve just got to focus and just lock into details of your job, and go to work.”

So with the Jaguars set to take on the Lions at on the road, let's take a look at this week's odds. All betting odds are courtesy of Sports Illustrated Sportsbook.

Point Spread: Lions -1.5

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Moneyline: -110 Lions, -100 Jaguars

Over/Under: 51.5 (-110)

The Jaguars are 4-6-1 against the spread this season, while the Lions are 7-4.

The Jaguars' trip to Ford Field in Week 13 will mark their fourth game in franchise history in Detroit and their first game in Detroit since 2016. The Jaguars are 3-4 vs. the Lions all-time.

“I don’t know their locker room, their team, everything like I know this team, as far as from the outside looking in, what I’ve seen, honestly, it seems like they’re doing it the right way," Pederson said about the Lions this week. 

"It seems like they play with a lot of belief in each other. Like I said, you can see just on the tape the way they fly around, they’re having fun, like I said, they have a lot of momentum right now, they won a few in a row then had a really tight one when Buffalo came to Detroit. They’re playing really good right now. I don’t really know what’s going on in the building, but it looks like whatever they’re doing is working, so they’ve got something good going.”

USATSI_18828346_168388385_lowres
News

Jaguars vs. Lions: 1st Round WR Jameson Williams Activated

By John Shipley
USATSI_19516100_168388385_lowres
News

Jaguars vs. Lions: 5 Questions and Game Predictions

By John Shipley and Brett Hawn
ASP_8886
News

Jaguars DC Mike Caldwell on Chad Muma’s Debut: ‘He Calmed Everything Down at Times’

By John Shipley
ASP_8984
News

Jaguars vs. Lions: Doug Pederson Says He is Optimistic Travis Etienne Plays

By John Shipley
USATSI_19426474_168388385_lowres
Duval Insider+

Jaguars vs. Lions: 5 Pressing Questions On Week 13 Battle

By John Shipley
ASP_8821
News

How the Jaguars Defense Can Negate a Formidable Lions Offense

By Brett Hawn
USATSI_18169890_168388385_lowres
Draft

Lions’ Aidan Hutchinson: Not Being Selected by Jaguars at No. 1 ‘Will Stick With Me Forever’

By John Shipley
USATSI_18747411_168388385_lowres
News

Jaguars vs. Lions: Travis Etienne Limited Again Thursday

By John Shipley