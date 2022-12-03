Jaguars vs. Lions: Betting Odds, Point Spread, Over/Under

Week 12 has the potential to be a season-changing week for the Jacksonville Jaguars, but it won't mean anything if the Jaguars can't get past the 4-7 Detroit Lions this weekend.

Beat the Lions, and the Jaguars improve to 5-7 with five games remaining, including two games vs. the first-place Titans. Lose to the Lions, and the Jaguars fall to 4-8 and will be, at best, three games behind the Titans with just over a month left, putting their playoff odds on life support.

"You do and understand that they’re in the same situation kind of we are," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said on Friday.

"I know their coach is telling them the same thing: “It’s about us.” I’m saying the same thing about our team. It’s about us. We’ve just got to focus and just lock into details of your job, and go to work.”

So with the Jaguars set to take on the Lions at on the road, let's take a look at this week's odds. All betting odds are courtesy of Sports Illustrated Sportsbook.

Point Spread: Lions -1.5

Moneyline: -110 Lions, -100 Jaguars

Over/Under: 51.5 (-110)

The Jaguars are 4-6-1 against the spread this season, while the Lions are 7-4.

The Jaguars' trip to Ford Field in Week 13 will mark their fourth game in franchise history in Detroit and their first game in Detroit since 2016. The Jaguars are 3-4 vs. the Lions all-time.

“I don’t know their locker room, their team, everything like I know this team, as far as from the outside looking in, what I’ve seen, honestly, it seems like they’re doing it the right way," Pederson said about the Lions this week.

"It seems like they play with a lot of belief in each other. Like I said, you can see just on the tape the way they fly around, they’re having fun, like I said, they have a lot of momentum right now, they won a few in a row then had a really tight one when Buffalo came to Detroit. They’re playing really good right now. I don’t really know what’s going on in the building, but it looks like whatever they’re doing is working, so they’ve got something good going.”