Jaguars vs. Lions: Doug Pederson Says He is Optimistic Travis Etienne Plays

Travis Etienne is "good to go", for this weekend's key matchup against the Detroit Lions, Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said on Friday.

"He felt good yesterday. I am optimistic that he will play."

Etienne's health has been a critical storyline for the 4-7 Jaguars this week. With the Jaguars set to travel to the 4-7 Lions for a game that could end either team's season with a loss, the Jaguars have known how important it is to have their star running back on hand.

Earlier this week, Pederson described Etienne's injury, which occurred after five plays and two carries in a 28-27 win over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, as a foot sprain. He said it occurred on the same surgically repaired foot that Etienne injured last season as a rookie.

Etienne missed all of his rookie season with a Lisfranc injury but had been completely injury-free this season up until this Sunday. But Etienne was not in any walking boot or with crutches in the locker room Sunday, telling Jaguar Report after the game that he will be fine by next Sunday.

Etienne went through stretches and warmups with the Jaguars at practice on Wednesday. During individual drills, Etienne ran off to the side with his helmet on.

On Thursday, Etienne once again dressed fully and went through team warmups, while also taking place in a drill with a few wide receivers during the media viewing portion of practice.

In 11 games (six starts) Etienne has rushed for 728 yards and four touchdowns, averaging 5.5 yards per carry. He has also caught 22 passes for 202 yards.

With Etienne sidelined, the Jaguars turned to backup running backs JaMycal Hasty and Snoop Conner. Hasty rushed 12 times for 28 yards but also caught five passes for 67 yards and a touchdown, while Conner added 11 yards on three carries.

“He ran hard, took care of the football, had a couple nice pickups in protection. Again, just growing, great young player," Pederson said on Friday about Conner, who got his first carries of his rookie season last week.

"Quite honestly, I just need to put him out there a little bit more and let him get more confidence and show us that he’s capable of handling his role on a big stage. I thought he took a step in the right direction last week.”

With Etienne said to play, the Jaguars will likely have recently-claimed running back Darrell Henderson as an inactive, Pederson said.

“If Travis is going, Darrell will probably be down, be inactive for this game as he continues to grow and learn the offense.”