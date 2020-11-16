Jaguars Vs. Packers: Week 10 Snap Count Analysis

While watching a game live can give you one impression of a player's usage, looking at the actual amount of snaps they played compared to their teammates can also provide insight into the team's strategy and outlook.

When looking at the snap counts for the Jacksonville Jaguars (1-8) after their 24-20 loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, it is clear to see what kind of plan the Jaguars went into the game with, and what limitations they had from a personnel standpoint.

Who played a lot, and why? Did the snaps mean anything or nothing? We examine below:

Offense (64 snaps)

LG Andrew Norwell: 64 (100%)

C Tyler Shatley: 64 (100%)

RG A.J. Cann: 64 (100%)

RT Jawaan Taylor: 64 (100%)

QB Jake Luton: 64 (100%)

LT Cam Robinson: 61 (95%)

WR DJ Chark: 56 (88%)

WR Chris Conley: 55 (86%)

RB James Robinson: 53 (83%)

WR Keelan Cole: 52 (81%)

TE Tyler Eifert: 40 (62%)

TE James O'Shaughnessy: 25 (39%)

TE Ben Ellefson: 19 (30%)

RB Dare Ogunbowale: 10 (16%)

WR Collin Johnson: 7 (11%)

LT Will Richardson: 3 (5%)

WR Terry Godwin: 2 (3%)

RB Chris Thompson: 1 (2%)

The offensive line saw some minor shuffling. Center Tyler Shatley made his third start at center this season due to a back injury to Brandon Linder, while Cam Robinson left the game late for three snaps due to a shoulder injury. Will Richardson stepped in as his replacement but his time on the field was short.

Jacksonville's young receivers -- Terry Godwin and Collin Johnson -- combined for just nine snaps. Godwin was made active and Johnson saw a theoretical bump up the depth chart due to Laviska Shenault not playing, but the Jaguars leaned on their three veteran receiver all game instead. The duo combined for two targets, each going to Terry Godwin.

Chris Thompson left the game early with a back injury, leading to Dare Ogunbowale stepping in as James Robinson's backup for the second time this season. But, per usual, Robinson got the entirety of Jacksonville's carries.

Tyler Davis continues to be a special teams-only player, with fellow rookie tight end Ben Ellefson taking all 19 snaps in the No. 3 tight end role.

Defense (65 snaps)

SS Daniel Thomas: 65 (100%)

FS Jarrod Wilson: 65 (100%)

CB Sidney Jones: 65 (100%)

LB Myles Jack: 65 (100%)

CB CJ Henderson: 64 (98%)

LB Joe Schobert: 63 (97%)

DT Taven Bryan: 50 (77%)

DE Josh Allen: 46 (71%)

CB Tre Herndon: 42 (65%)

NT DaVon Hamilton: 41 (63%)

DE Adam Gotsis: 35 (54%)

DE K'Lavon Chaisson: 31 (48%)

DE Dawuane Smoot: 25 (38%)

LB Kamalei Correa: 18 (28%)

NT Daniel Ekuale: 13 (20%)

DE Aaron Lynch: 13 (20%)

FS Andrew Wingard: 7 (11%)

CB Chris Claybrooks: 6 (9%)