Jaguars vs. Raiders: 5 Questions and Game Predictions

The Jacksonville Jaguars (2-6) are in the middle of one of the most brutal losing streaks of the entire 2022 season. Now, they will have to hope they can get back on track with the Las Vegas Raiders (2-5) coming to town in Week 9.

So, how do we at Jaguar Report see Sunday playing out? John Shipley and Brett Hawn weigh in below.

1) Can Tyson Campbell hold his own against Davante Adams?

John Shipley: Over a four-quarter game, I think he can. I do think Adams will have his fair share of wins and big plays because he is simply an elite receiver, but I do not envision the Jaguars simply being unable to keep pace with him. Campbell is an ascending cornerback and seems like the type of player who could feed off the energy of going against such a receiver, too. I think if the Jaguars are hurt in the passing game, it will mostly come from the slot, to tight ends, or against Tre Herndon.

Brett Hawn: Davante Adams is one of the best wide receivers in the NFL and one that’ll certainly give opposing defensive backs nightmares. While a complete shutdown of the wideout is a very hard task, I am highly confident that emerging second-year defensive back Tyson Campbell can hold his own in coverage. Coming off a performance against the Broncos in which he only allowed primary wideout Courtland Sutton one reception for 15 yards, the stock on Campbell is at a season-high. While it’ll certainly take a team effort to stop Davante Adams, Tyson Campbell is up to the challenge.

2) Can the Jaguars' offense figure it out in the red-zone?

John Shipley: The Jaguars are uniquely bad in the red-zone, scoring a touchdown on only 50% of their 30 red-zone trips. They are an efficient and effective offense before the red-zone, which makes it even worse. Only one team in the league has been to the red-zone more often than the Jaguars, but the Jaguars still rank No. 24 in red-zone touchdown %. The biggest reason for this is lack of execution from the quarterback position, with Trevor Lawrence turning it over several times in goal-to-go situations all on his own. I think this could have the potential of a get-right week because of how mediocre the Raiders' defense is, but it is far from a sure thing.

Brett Hawn: As a defense, the Las Vegas Raiders are currently ranked 18th against the pass and 25th against the run. If there was a matchup for the Jaguars to find their footing in the red-zone, this is the one. I fully expect Travis Etienne to continue to show why he’s the running back of the future and get his touches in the red-zone, but it is also up to Trevor Lawrence and the passing attack to take advantage of their opportunities. Diversifying the looks inside opposing territory is the key to the Jaguars putting up points against a below-average defense.

3) Who is the most important player on offense and defense?

John Shipley: On offense, I am going with Trevor Lawrence. Lawrence has made critical mistakes in three of the Jaguars' five losses during their losing streak, consistently turning the ball over in the red-zone or in final-minute situations. If the Jaguars are going to win, they will need Lawrence to keep from melting down and losing the game for them.

Defensively, I think the answer is obviously Tyson Campbell. How well the Jaguars are able to slow down the Raiders' best offensive weapon and one of the best receivers in the entire NFL will help determine if they can focus on Josh Jacobs or not.

Brett Hawn: Offensively, Travis Etienne will be relied upon early and often to establish the running game. The Raiders have one of the worst run defenses in the NFL and it’ll be up to Etienne to take advantage and ignite a stagnant Jaguars attack. On defense, the importance doesn’t come down to one player. A group effort is needed to stop the threat of a top receiver (Davante Adams) and running back Josh Jacobs, who has been having himself one of the finer seasons of his career. Both men will pose problems in their respective facets of offense and it’ll take a complete defensive effort to contain them.

4) Biggest storyline entering Sunday?

John Shipley: Can Trevor Lawrence get back on track?

The Jaguars and their young quarterback have come under some intense scrutiny during their five-game losing streak. A season that started off so hopeful at 2-1 has turned into another losing effort, and the leap Trevor Lawrence took in the first month has turned into a slide. Can they make the bleeding stop?

Brett Hawn: Can The Jaguars finally end their losing skid?

At one point earlier in the season this Jaguars team was 2-1, with ripe optimism that the team was finally putting things together on both sides of the ball. Since then, the Jaguars have imploded, being losers of four straight. Sloppy play, penalties, self-inflicted mistakes, and an inability to finish tight contests has held this team back from building on their early season success. The Las Vegas Raiders represent an opportunity to bounce back, and the Jaguars have to take advantage.

5) Score prediction?

John Shipley: I think the Raiders are better than last week showed and will come into Jacksonville with a lot to prove. The Jaguars' defense is in for maybe the test of their season so far. Raiders 23, Jaguars 14.

Brett Hawn: Travis Etienne will have his way on the ground, eclipsing over 100 total yards and finding the pay dirt, but it won’t be enough to overcome the Raiders offensive attack.

Raiders 27, Jaguars 14