Jaguars vs. Raiders: Betting Odds, Point Spread, Over/Under

The Jacksonville Jaguars (2-6) are trying to break a season-wrecking losing streak this weekend. Sound familiar?

The Jaguars haven't won a game since September, losing five games in October, all by one-score margins. Now they will get the 2-5 Las Vegas Raiders at home to attempt to stop the skid.

"There’s nine games left. There’s a lot of football. Anything is possible here in the second half of the season," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said on Friday.

"We’re just about halfway. We’re obviously not where we thought we would be and probably could be a little bit different here and there, but these guys are still practicing hard, they’re playing hard. We just need an opportunity for the ball to bounce our way and get that first one. A lot of opportunities we’re still focused on this week and this season, trying to get things turned around.”

So with the Jaguars set to take on the Raiders in a game that could make or break their season, let's take a look at this week's odds. All betting odds are courtesy of Sports Illustrated Sportsbook.

Point Spread: Jaguars -1.5

Moneyline: -138 Raiders, +115 Jaguars

Over/Under: 47.5 (-110)

The Jaguars are 2-6 against the spread this year, while the Raiders are 3-4. The Raiders are 0-4 on the road so far this season and were just shut out by the New Orleans Saints last week, but that doesn't mean they aren't expected to be a handful for the Jaguars on Sunday. With weapons like Josh Jacobs, Devante Adams, and Darren Waller, the Jaguars' chances as slight favorites seem iffy at best.

“All three of them are great players. A lot of production in the league, then throw in Derek Carr," Pederson said this week.

"It can stress a defense because you’ve got to think about resources on defense, where are you going to put them? Who are you going to try to take away? It’s a challenge defensively. It’s something I know our guys are ready for.”