Jaguars vs. Ravens: Betting Odds, Point Spread, Over/Under

Fresh off a Week 11 bye, the Jacksonville Jaguars are hoping to kick off an unlikely but much-needed seven-game run this Sunday.

The first team standing in their way? The 7-3 Baltimore Ravens, led by head coach John Harbaugh and quarterback Lamar Jackson and seemingly destined for another playoff run.

"I’m encouraged by the attitude of the team. I think they’re in the right frame of mind. Anything is possible. I’ve seen it. I’ve experienced it in this league," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said this week.

"You get a little luck on your side, the ball bounces your way. Anything is possible. We’re just taking it one game at a time right now, and we’re focused on Baltimore.”

So with the Jaguars set to take on the Ravens at home, let's take a look at this week's odds. All betting odds are courtesy of Sports Illustrated Sportsbook.

Point Spread: Ravens -3.5

Moneyline: -188 Ravens, +155 Jaguars

Over/Under: 43.5 (-110)

The Jaguars are 3-6-1 against the spread this season, while the Ravens are 4-5-1. All of the Ravens' wins against the spread have come on the road, though, where they are 4-1 and pose a strong challenge for the Jaguars.

With the Jaguars sitting at 3-7 along with a host of other teams, the Jaguars have zero margin of effort over the final seven games. That begins with the Ravens, who are entering Week 12 without star left tackle Ronnie Stanley or playmaking rookie tight end Isaiah Likely.

“It encourages me as a coach because I still believe everything is right in front of us. Our goals are still obtainable. Yes, we’ve put ourselves in a hole a little bit, and we’re climbing out of that hole. We’ve got a seven-game schedule," Pederson said on Wednesday.

"Seven games, it’s a new season for us. It’s an opportunistic year, and we’ve got to just clean up some of the things that sort of plagued us in the first half of the year and just focus on us and keep doing the things that have given us success. Go back and look at the games that we won and see what we can take from that. You’re right, it’s a little different having seven games left. Two, with a young football team, we’ve got to keep pushing, keep the guys with sort of the hammer down to let these young guys know. Most colleges are wrapping up this coming weekend, and then bowl season, but we still have a month and a half of football.”