Jaguars vs. Ravens: Week 12 Snap Count Analysis

While watching a game live can give you one impression of a player's usage, looking at the actual amount of snaps they played compared to their teammates can also give insight into the team's strategy and outlook.

When looking at the snap counts for the Jacksonville Jaguars after their 28-27 win over the Baltimore Ravens, it is clear to see what kind of plan the Jaguars went into the game with, and what limitations they had from a personnel standpoint.

Who played a lot, and why? Did the snaps mean anything or nothing? We examine below:

Offense (63 snaps)

LT Cam Robinson: 63 (100%)

LG Tyler Shatley: 63 (100%)

C Luke Fortner: 63 (100%)

RG Brandon Scherff: 63 (100%)

RT Jawaan Taylor: 63 (100%)

QB Trevor Lawrence: 63 (100%)

WR Christian Kirk: 57 (90%)

WR Zay Jones: 57 (90%)

TE Evan Engram: 51 (81%)

RB JaMycal Hasty: 49 (78%)

WR Marvin Jones: 38 (60%)

TE Chris Manhertz: 22 (35%)

WR Jamal Agnew: 15 (24%)

RB Snoop Conner: 10 (16%)

WR Tim Jones: 5 (8%)

RB Travis Etienne: 5 (8%)

TE Dan Arnold: 3 (5%)

OT Walker Little: 2 (3%)

TE Luke Farrell: 1 (2%)

Tying a career high in carries with 12, JaMycal Hasty also set a career-high in snaps, snap %, receptions, and receiving yards. Snoop Conner got three carries and 10 snaps in relief of Hasty late, but it was Hasty the Jaguars turned to again and again after Travis Etienne's injury.

Jamal Agnew may have only played 15 snaps, but he made a big impact with them. He recorded five catches for 37 yards on five targets, also scoring a fourth-quarter touchdown.

It was a quiet day for Evan Engram, who saw only one target on 81% of the snaps. On 77 snaps among four tight ends, Engram's target is the lone pass a Jaguars tight end saw go their way on Sunday.

Zay Jones was on absolute fire on Sunday. He had six catches for north of 60 yards entering halftime, consistently coming on the receiving end of Lawrence's first-half throws. He then made big catch after big catch in the final quarter, ending with a career-high 145 receiving yards, the most in the NFL so far this week.

Defense (72 snaps)

SS Rayshawn Jenkins: 72 (100%)

LB Chad Muma: 72 (100%)

LB Foyesade Oluokun: 72 (100%)

FS Andre Cisco: 71 (99%)

CB Tyson Campbell: 70 (97%)

OLB Travon Walker: 54 (75%)

OLB Josh Allen: 50 (69%)

CB Darious Williams: 45 (62%)

DL Foley Fatukasi: 44 (61%)

DL DaVon Hamilton: 42 (58%)

DL Roy Robertson-Harris: 40 (56%)

SS Andrew Wingard: 34 (47%)

DL Dawuane Smoot: 30 (42%)

LB Devin Lloud: 27 (38%)

DL Arden Key: 25 (35%)

DL Corey Peters: 18 (25%)

DL Adam Gotsis: 13 (18%)

CB Tevaughn Campbell: 6 (8%)

CB Montaric Brown: 4 (6%)

CB Chris Claybrooks: 3 (4%)

The "Chad Muma or Devin Lloyd?" question was seemingly answered on Sunday. Muma never left the field, with Lloyd only seeing time on the defense when the Jaguars went to three-linebacker packages. Lloyd still played a decent bit, but it wasn't even a rotation. If it wasn't the Ravens' scheme, perhaps Lloyd would have played even fewer snaps.

Rayshawn Jenkins spent 31 snaps in the slot, which led the Andrew Wingard making his first start of the year at safety and playing nearly half the game. The Jaguars clearly wanted to have more run defenders in the box this week, opting for the hard-hitting Jenkins near the line as opposed to a slot cornerback. 31 snaps inside is the most Jenkins has ever recorded in a game in his NFL career.

The Jaguars tried to give several cornerbacks a chance to make an impression on Sunday. Outside of starters Tyson Campbell and Darious Williams, the Jaguars saw Jenkins, Tevaughn Campbell, Montaric Brown, and Chris Claybrooks all spend time as the No. 3 cornerback.

