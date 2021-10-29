Jaguars vs. Seahawks: 5 Players Who Will Decide Week 8

The 1-5 Jacksonville Jaguars have a big chance this weekend. What once looked like one of the toughest games on the entire schedule has quickly become one of the most winnable, with the 2-5 Seattle Seahawks limping into Week 8 with a struggling backup quarterback and a porous defense.

So, how exactly can the Jaguars beat the Seahawks? It will come down to winning individual matchups on both sides of the ball, so we narrowed it down to five key players below.

Which Jaguars' performances will be the most important this Sunday? We break it down here.

CB Shaquill Griffin

The Seahawks have arguably the NFL's best receiver duo in D.K. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett. It is a duo that would cause any defense issues, let alone a struggling Jaguars' pass defense that is thin on cornerbacks. That means Shaquill Griffin will have even more on his plate than normal, with the Jaguars not being able to simply let him shadow the top receiver with no worries for the other weapons. It remains to be seen exactly who Griffin will cover on Sunday, but the Jaguars will clearly deploy him in their most high-pressure situations and roles.

As such, there is no player who is more important to the Jaguars' defensive success than Griffin. Griffin has had a strong season and hasn't been burned downfield really at all throughout the year, which suggests he can be a strong matchup against Metcalf. If the Jaguars put a rookie like Campbell against Metcalf or even Nevin Lawson and Chris Claybrooks, it likely would result in a massive advantage for Seattle. The Jaguars don't have quite the defensive weaponry to match Seattle's offense, but Griffin can at least help offer some resistance.

WR Jamal Agnew

Officially a starting member of the offense, Jamal Agnew will have a massive role over the next 11 weeks. Starting at slot receiver, Agnew is the Jaguars' best current speed threat on the entire offensive side of the ball due to injuries to Travis Etienne and DJ Chark. The Seahawks already rank in the top-8 in terms of frequency of explosive pass plays allowed (per Sharp Football Stats) while the Jaguars have lacked some big-play ability on offense in their own right.

To reverse those trends, the Jaguars will need the explosive and shifty Agnew. Agnew has consistently made big plays over the last three games in terms of finding open zones downfield and coming down with the catch, showing off impressive speed, ball skills, and understanding of zones. With Laviska Shenault outside, Agnew has become to Jaguars' best chance for a big play, and they need to emphasize his role on Sunday.

QB Trevor Lawrence

As we say each time, Trevor Lawrence could easily be the first player on this list on a weekly basis. No player is more important to any team's chances to win than the quarterback, and this is especially true when it comes to the Jaguars and Lawrence. But this is even more true this week, as the Jaguars are facing a Seattle defense that is much better against the run (No. 11 in defensive DVOA, No. 15 in EPA) than they are against the pass (No. 25 in defensive DVOA, No. No. 23 in EPA). The Seahawks' most dangerous defensive weapon also resides in the secondary in Jamal Adams.

As a result, it will be paramount for Lawrence to continue the rapid improvement he has displayed over the last month. Lawrence was one of the NFL's worst statistical starters in his first three starts but has performed more like a top-16 quarterback in his last three. Going against a Seattle team that is much more dangerous against the run than they are the pass means Lawrence has the potential to have a huge day, especially if he is able to keep Adams from disrupting his game too much.

DE/OLB Josh Allen

One of the biggest challenges the Seahawks are facing without Russell Wilson in the lineup is their pass-protection. This should be expected, too, considering the role a quarterback plays in an offensive line's ability to protect. Smith is far and away below Wilson in terms of his ability to navigate pressure and get the ball out on time, with Smith taking unnecessary sacks at a high rate due to holding onto the ball too long. As such, it is little surprise that Duane Brown has had a rough stretch, allowing two sacks and nine pressures (per PFF) in the games Smith has started.

If there is any player who the Jaguars need to take advantage of this, it is third-year pass-rusher Josh Allen. Allen has had his best games of the season over the Jaguars' last two games, ranking sixth in pressures (10) and third in win % among edge rushers during Weeks 5 and 6, per PFF. Allen will face off against a veteran tackle in Brown and it is key for the Jaguars' success that he wins those one-on-ones.

CB Tyson Campbell

Just as Shaquill Griffin is important due to the role he will play against D.K. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett, Tyson Campbell is equally important for the same reasons. The Seahawks arguably have the best 1-2 punch at receiver in the entire NFL, with both Metcalf and Lockett providing big-play potential at every level of the field. While it remains to be seen if Griffin will shadow Metcalf, Campbell will need to be on the top of his game regardless.

We haven't seen Campbell since Week 4 against the Bengals due to a toe injury, but the rookie cornerback is expected back this week. Whether he sees Lockett on nearly every snap or a mix of Lockett and Metcalf, Campbell will need to be better at playing the ball and staying in sync during the route than he was over the first month of the season. Lockett is a particularly dangerous route runner who could give Campbell issues if he isn't prepared to make a big impact fresh off his injury.