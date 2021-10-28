Skip to main content
    Jaguars vs. Seahawks: Myles Jack Practices in Full Capacity on Thursday
    Myles Jack is trending toward playing against the Seahawks on Sunday, a big boost to the Jaguars' defense.
    The Jacksonville Jaguars are likely getting a key player back in the middle of their defense in Week 8, with starting linebacker Myles Jack being upgraded to a full participant in practice on Thursday, one day after being listed as limited.

    The Jaguars (1-5) will need Jack in a big way this week as they travel to the west coast to face the Seattle Seahawks (2-5) in a hostile environment. While Jack has struggled at times with the Jaguars' transition to a 3-4 defense, it is undeniable that the Jaguars are a better team with Jack's athleticism and leadership on the field. Jack's boost to full status also means the Jaguars will likely have to see fewer snaps from Dakota Allen and Chapelle Russell. 

    Jack started the first five games for the Jaguars this year, recording 36 tackles, one tackle for loss and one pass deflection. He was voted as a captain prior to Week 1 as well, earning among the highest votes of all players on the team. Jack was also the "green dot" for the defense for the first four games, communicating for the entire unit and relaying defensive coordinator Joe Cullen's calls. This changed in Week 5, however.

    "We have been evaluating that because Myles plays three positions - base, nickel, dime, and it's something we've been working on. He played his best football. We just did some research, he plays best when he doesn't have to make the call," Meyer said following the 37-19 loss to the Titans. "So we gave it to Damien [Wilson] and also Rayshawn [Jenkins]. So you were right when you saw that."

    The Jaguars haven't put Jack in the best positions to start 2021, but Jack did feel as if he was trending in the right direction before his back injury in Week 5 against the Titans. The sixth-year linebacker was having one of his best games of the season before he was injured, playing a big role in limiting Derrick Henry before the running back's production sky rocketed over the second half of the game. 

    "I mean, I know I only got a couple of snaps but yeah, I just felt like my game was quiet," Jack said after practice on Monday. "Like I was lining up, seeing the formation. I could see where I could get attacked, I could look at the fullback's eyes and see where he's kind of like inching at, you know what I mean. As opposed to I'm like, damn, okay, are we in the right front . Okay, do the DBs got the call, do we know this, like, you know what I mean? So absolutely, I can just quiet my mind and just play ball."

    "Last year, you know, they just gave Joe [Schobert] the green dot and let him hem run. And then once Joe left, they just came in, they're like, do you want to run the green dot? And I was like, sure I can do it. But at the end of the day, it's just, it's proven that I'm better without it."

