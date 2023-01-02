Jaguars vs. Texans: Week 17 Snap Count Analysis

Who played the most snaps and why vs. the Houston Texans on Sunday night?

While watching a game live can give you one impression of a player's usage, looking at the actual amount of snaps they played compared to their teammates can also give insight into the team's strategy and outlook.

When looking at the snap counts for the Jacksonville Jaguars after their 31-3 win over the Houston Texans in Week 17, it is clear to see what kind of plan the Jaguars went into the game with, and what limitations they had from a personnel standpoint.

Who played a lot, and why? Did the snaps mean anything or nothing? We examine below:

Offense (63 snaps)

LT Walker Little: 63 (100%)

C Luke Fortner: 63 (100%)

LG Tyler Shatley: 60 (95%)

RT Jawaan Taylor: 60 (95%)

WR Christian Kirk: 52 (83%)

WR Zay Jones: 49 (78%)

QB Trevor Lawrence: 44 (70%)

RG Brandon Scherff: 44 (70%)

WR Marvin Jones: 42 (67%)

TE Evan Engram: 42 (67%)

RB JaMycal Hasty: 25 (40%)

RB Travis Etienne: 24 (38%)

TE Chris Manhertz: 19 (30%)

RG Blake Hance: 19 (30%)

QB CJ Beathard: 19 (30%)

WR Jamal Agnew: 17 (27%)

TE Dan Arnold: 14 (22%)

RB Snoop Conner: 11 (17%)

WR Tim Jones: 10 (16%)

TE Luke Farrell: 10 (16%)

OL Cole Van Lanen: 3 (5%)

OL Coy Cronk: 3 (5%)

The Jaguars obviously went with using the entire 53-man roster on Sunday as they pulled most of their starters after the first drive of the second-half, resulting in bigger roles for guys like Blake Hance, Snoop Conner, JaMycal Hasty, and C.J. Beathard.

It was interesting to see Hance replace Brandon Scherff at right guard for the second week in a row. Earlier in the year, Cole Van Lanen was the Jaguars' backup for Scherff after the Jaguars dealt a late-round pick to Green Bay for him. Van Lanen struggled in limited action during the season's first-half, though, resulting in time for a journeyman like Hance.

Snoop Conner did well in his extended action. Conner played a career-high in snaps, showed solid yards after contact and scored his first touchdown. For Conner, it is about earning the trust of the coaching staff as a rookie. Performances like Sunday should help in this regard.

Defense (70 snaps)

OLB Josh Allen: 54 (77%)

CB Tre Herndon: 52 (74%)

FS Andre Cisco: 52 (74%)

SS Rayshawn Jenkins: 52 (74%)

ILB Foyesade Oluokun: 52 (74%)

CB Tyson Campbell: 52 (74%)

CB Darious Williams: 51 (73%)

LB Devin Lloyd: 42 (60%)

DL Arden Key: 41 (59%)

DL Roy Robertson-Harris: 35 (50%)

OLB K'Lavon Chaisson: 33 (47%)

DL Foley Fatukasi: 33 (47%)

ILB Chad Muma: 28 (40%)

DL DaVon Hamilton: 27 (39%)

OLB Travon Walker: 26 (37%)

DL Corey Peters: 25 (36%)

SS Andrew Wingard: 24 (34%)

DL Adam Gotsis: 19 (27%)

ILB Shaquille Quarterman: 18 (26%)

CB Chris Claybrools: 18 (26%)

FS Daniel Thomas: 18 (26%)

CB Gregory Junior: 18 (26%)