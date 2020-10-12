Jaguars vs. Texans: Week 5 Snap Count Analysis

While watching a game live can give you one impression of a player's usage, looking at the actual amount of snaps they played compared to their teammates can also provide insight into the team's strategy and outlook.

When looking at the snap counts for the Jacksonville Jaguars after their 30-14 loss to the Texans on Sunday, it is clear to see what kind of plan the Jaguars went into the game with, and what limitations they had from a personnel standpoint.

Who played a lot, and why? Did the snaps mean anything or nothing? We examine below:

Offense (75 snaps)

LT Cam Robinson: 75 (100%)

LG Andrew Norwell: 75 (100%)

C Brandon Linder: 75 (100%)

RG A.J. Cann: 75 (100%)

RT Jawaan Taylor: 75 (100%)

QB Gardner Minshew: 75 (100%)

WR Keelan Cole: 60 (80%)

WR Laviska Shenault: 52 (69%)

WR DJ Chark: 50 (67%)

TE Tyler Eifert: 46 (61%)

RB James Robinson: 43 (57%)

TE James O'Shaughnessy: 33 (44%)

RB Chris Thompson: 30 (40%)

WR Chris Conley: 24 (32%)

WR Collin Johnson: 23 (31%)

FB Bruce Miller: 9 (12%)

TE Tyler Davis: 5 (7%)

With how many snaps the Jaguars played on offense, it isn't surprising to see three different receivers get 50 snaps or more. DJ Chark would have had more than 67% of the snaps if he didn't get hurt late in the game, which also explains why Keelan Cole played 80% of the snaps.

James Robinson played a significantly smaller role than he did in Week 4, with Chris Thompson seeing 30 snaps in the backfield. The Jaguars couldn't get Robinson going all game, resulting in him getting carries on just 13 of his 43 snaps on the field.

Collin Johnson played a career-high in snaps and snap % and he paid it off with the best game of his rookie campaign so far. Jacksonville's No. 5 receiver, Johnson made two huge plays: he converted a huge red zone first-down in the first half and then got his first touchdown on fourth down in the fourth quarter.

Tyler Eifert played 46 snaps but caught just three catches for 16 yards on seven targets. He ran 32 routes, so he only had 0.5 yards per route. He has been a weak link in the offense when you factor in how many opportunities he gets.

Defense (58 snaps)

FS Jarrod Wilson: 58 (100%)

LB Dakota Allen: 58 (100%)

CB Chris Claybrooks: 58 (100%)

CB Tre Herndon: 57 (98%)

LB Joe Schobert: 57 (98%)

DE K'Lavon Chaisson: 47 (81%)

DE Dawuane Smoot: 40 (69%)

CB Sidney Jones: 38 (66%)

LB Cassius Marsh: 33 (57%)

NT DaVon Hamilton: 30 (52%)

SS Josh Jones: 30 (52%)

SS Daniel Thomas: 28 (48%)

DT Taven Bryan: 28 (48%)

DT Abry Jones: 24 (41%)

DT Doug Costin: 22 (38%)

DL Adam Gotsis: 21 (36%)

DT Caraun Reid: 8 (14%)

FS Brandon Watson: 1 (2%)