Jaguars vs. Texans: Week 5 Snap Count Analysis
John Shipley
While watching a game live can give you one impression of a player's usage, looking at the actual amount of snaps they played compared to their teammates can also provide insight into the team's strategy and outlook.
When looking at the snap counts for the Jacksonville Jaguars after their 30-14 loss to the Texans on Sunday, it is clear to see what kind of plan the Jaguars went into the game with, and what limitations they had from a personnel standpoint.
Who played a lot, and why? Did the snaps mean anything or nothing? We examine below:
Offense (75 snaps)
LT Cam Robinson: 75 (100%)
LG Andrew Norwell: 75 (100%)
C Brandon Linder: 75 (100%)
RG A.J. Cann: 75 (100%)
RT Jawaan Taylor: 75 (100%)
QB Gardner Minshew: 75 (100%)
WR Keelan Cole: 60 (80%)
WR Laviska Shenault: 52 (69%)
WR DJ Chark: 50 (67%)
TE Tyler Eifert: 46 (61%)
RB James Robinson: 43 (57%)
TE James O'Shaughnessy: 33 (44%)
RB Chris Thompson: 30 (40%)
WR Chris Conley: 24 (32%)
WR Collin Johnson: 23 (31%)
FB Bruce Miller: 9 (12%)
TE Tyler Davis: 5 (7%)
- With how many snaps the Jaguars played on offense, it isn't surprising to see three different receivers get 50 snaps or more. DJ Chark would have had more than 67% of the snaps if he didn't get hurt late in the game, which also explains why Keelan Cole played 80% of the snaps.
- James Robinson played a significantly smaller role than he did in Week 4, with Chris Thompson seeing 30 snaps in the backfield. The Jaguars couldn't get Robinson going all game, resulting in him getting carries on just 13 of his 43 snaps on the field.
- Collin Johnson played a career-high in snaps and snap % and he paid it off with the best game of his rookie campaign so far. Jacksonville's No. 5 receiver, Johnson made two huge plays: he converted a huge red zone first-down in the first half and then got his first touchdown on fourth down in the fourth quarter.
- Tyler Eifert played 46 snaps but caught just three catches for 16 yards on seven targets. He ran 32 routes, so he only had 0.5 yards per route. He has been a weak link in the offense when you factor in how many opportunities he gets.
Defense (58 snaps)
FS Jarrod Wilson: 58 (100%)
LB Dakota Allen: 58 (100%)
CB Chris Claybrooks: 58 (100%)
CB Tre Herndon: 57 (98%)
LB Joe Schobert: 57 (98%)
DE K'Lavon Chaisson: 47 (81%)
DE Dawuane Smoot: 40 (69%)
CB Sidney Jones: 38 (66%)
LB Cassius Marsh: 33 (57%)
NT DaVon Hamilton: 30 (52%)
SS Josh Jones: 30 (52%)
SS Daniel Thomas: 28 (48%)
DT Taven Bryan: 28 (48%)
DT Abry Jones: 24 (41%)
DT Doug Costin: 22 (38%)
DL Adam Gotsis: 21 (36%)
DT Caraun Reid: 8 (14%)
FS Brandon Watson: 1 (2%)
- In his first game back since a hamstring injury in Week 1, Jarrod Wilson played every defensive snap. He is a calming presence in the back-end of the defense and it was clear his return had an impact on the defense, even if minimal by the end of the day.
- Fifth-round rookie Daniel Thomas played legitimate defensive snaps for the first time this season after Josh Jones was ejected for a helmet-to-helmet hit. Thomas had some issues in coverage but looked like a physical and willing tackler. It was good to see the rookie get his feet wet.
- K'Lavon Chaisson played a career-high in snaps and snap % due to the injury to Josh Allen, but he turned the snaps into just a pass deflection, one tackle and two pressures. On the bright side, it was the first game of Chaisson's career that he has recorded multiple pressures, perPro Football Reference.
- Dawuane Smoot was another player who saw a boost in snaps this week. Smoot made the most of his chances, recording six pressures (per PFF), a sack and a pass deflection that led to a Sidney Jones interception.
- Sidney Jones got snaps on the outside when the Jaguars went to a three-corner look. He ended up posting an elite PFF coverage grade thanks to three pass breakups and an interception. He also had the tip on Jarrod Wilson's interception, making him responsible for both turnovers.