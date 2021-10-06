Jaguars vs. Titans: 5 Players Who Will Decide Week 5

Which members of the Jaguars' roster will be the most important in their quest to finally pick up a regular-season victory in Week 5 against the Titans?

The Jacksonville Jaguars are sitting at 0-4 and need a win in the worst, worst way. Their next chance to get the win they hope will finally put their season on track? This Sunday against their bitter rivals, the Tennessee Titans.

Which Jaguars will need to step their game up the most this Sunday to give the Jaguars their first win of the entire season, and their first win since Week 1 of the 2020 season? We examine below.

WR Laviska Shenault

The Jaguars are about to put the ball in Laviska Shenault's hands a lot more. In large part due to the necessity following DJ Chark's ankle injury, but also partially because Shenault has progressed from his down game in Week 2 and has become one of the offense's most important weapons. Shenault was stellar for the Jaguars in Week 4, catching six of seven targets for 99 yards, including a 52-yard bomb and two major third/fourth-down conversions.

Now, the Jaguars are likely to bump up Shenault's target share a good bit. Shenault already saw a high average depth of target following Chark's injury than he has seen at any other point this season, a trend that should be expected to continue in Week 5 as the Jaguars look for offensive playmakers in the wake of Chark's injury. To beat a bad Titans' defense, the Jaguars will need Chark to be an explosive and dynamic player with the ball in his hands yet again.

"Laviska has been our most productive guy," head coach Urban Meyer said on Wednesday.

"He’s a legitimate route-running wide receiver right now. I think he had six for 90-something yards last week. Ideally, I met with our staff too, to me he’s a 10-possession—ten times I’d like to see that ball in his hands and there’s creative ways to do that. He’s playing at a very high level and he’s been healthy. That whole sports performance model, guys like him have thrived with it.”

LB Damien Wilson

The biggest path to the Jaguars winning against the Titans is simple in theory, but complicated in reality: stop Derrick Henry. Henry is one of the NFL's most talented skill players, offering a blend of size, strength and speed that no other running back in the entire league can match. Henry has dominated the Jaguars in past matchups as well, with it seeming like nearly half of his career highlights coming against Jacksonville defenses.

For the Jaguars to limit Henry, they will need middle linebacker Damien Wilson to have his best performance of the season. Wilson's entire expertise is as a thumper in the middle of the defense, a hard-hitting tackler who can counter Henry's own aggressiveness and brute force. Wilson has had his issues in pass coverage, but this week it will be more important for the bruising linebacker to be consistent against the run.

NT DaVon Hamilton

The second-year defensive lineman is playing his best football. After struggling at times at the start of the season, Hamilton turned his game up to the max against the Bengals and virtually made running between the tackles impossible for Joe Mixon all night. Hamilton's role increased in a week in which the Jaguars saw an offense with an emphasis on running and play-action, which is the same thing the Jaguars will see against the Titans.

To help slow down Henry, Jacksonville will need Hamilton to continue his strong play. The Titans' offensive line has been hit or miss this season when healthy and is now facing serious injury issues. Hamilton should have the talent advantage entering Sunday, and the Jaguars will need him to make that reflect on the field with his play. Hamilton could be the ultimate key to limiting Henry to small gains on early downs.

LT Cam Robinson

Cam Robinson will have a major test this Sunday when he lines up against Titans' edge rusher Harold Landry. Robinson has been up and down at times this season, playing well in Weeks 2 and 3 before allowing a bit too much pressure on critical downs against the Bengals. Robinson has faced a murderer's row of pass-rushers in recent weeks (Von Miller, Chandler Jones, Trey Hendrickson), and things won't be any easier in Week 5 against Landry.

While Landry isn't exactly a household name, the Jaguars still need to make him their major focus when it comes to their offensive gameplan. According to PFF, Landry has recorded 25 pressures in four games -- with at least five in every single game. He has the speed to threaten off the edge on every single down. If the Jaguars want to continue to develop their downfield passing game, they will need Robinson to help neutralize Landry.

RB James Robinson

To beat the Titans, the Jaguars would greatly benefit from an efficient offensive performance that keeps Ryan Tannehill and Derrick Henry off the field. More first-downs for the Jaguars' offense means potentially fewer plays and possessions for the Titans, which means fewer carries for Henry. To do that, the Jaguars will need to rely on their strong running game and their best player: running back James Robinson.

Robinson showed time and time again on Thursday Night Football (and the week prior) that he is the heart of the Jaguars' offense and the key to their success while Trevor Lawrence's development continues to progress. For the Jaguars to get their first win, they will need Robinson to once again have a consistent day on the ground while also aiding Lawrence in pass-protection, just as he has all season.