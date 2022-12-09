Jaguars vs. Titans: 5 Pressing Questions On Week 14 AFC South Battle

The Jacksonville Jaguars have had plenty "do or die" moments in 2022, but none that come close to what Week 14 is.

After eight years of losing in Nashville, the Jaguars will travel back to Tennessee this week to attempt to steal a win against the first-place Titans and close the gap on their three-game lead in the AFC South. Lose, and the Jaguars will be down by four games with just four weeks remaining, hardly a position they want to be in.

To preview this week's big game, we spoke with David Boclair of All Titans to get their insight on the team the Jaguars are faced to do battle with.

1) What is the current state of the Titans' offense?

David Boclair: Confusion. For most of the season, everything was built on the run. In the last four games, though, Derrick Henry has rushed for 208 yards and has averaged 2.77 yards per carry. His longest run over that stretch has been 10 yards (once). Defenses have figured out how to take advantage of the offensive line and get one or more tacklers to Henry before he gets up to full speed. That has coaches trying to figure out how to move the ball – and to replicate early red-zone success – with one of the most non-descript wide receiver groups in the league. Keep in mind, even when things were going well, this team did not score more than 27 points in game. It is possible that coaches will make a change at left tackle this week and replace Dennis Daley, who stepped in when Taylor Lewan was injured in Week 2. It is likely, though, that much more than just that is required.

2) Can Mike Vrabel help the Titans tune out the distractions this week?

David Boclair: Absolutely. Now in his fifth season, Vrabel still has a firm command of the room. That was evident early in the week when players echoed his comments on controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk’s decision to fire general manager Jon Robinson. That said, it is doubtful that there won’t be some fallout from the move. Currently, every player on the active roster was signed since Robinson was hired in 2016. And he was not a general manager who operated out of his office. He was involved in practices daily, running competitive drills early in the workouts and even holding pads and such along the way. So, his absence will be impossible to ignore and is bound to have an effect on some of the players.

3) If the Titans win or lose on Sunday, what do you think is the main reason why?

David Boclair: Two things will be critical in this regard. First, the offense must be productive on first down. As mentioned earlier, the wide receiver group is not one that scares any NFL secondary, and the most dynamic of the bunch – rookie Treylon Burks – is in the concussion protocol and is not likely to play. Thus, this is not an offense that can convert consistently on third-and-long or even third-and-medium. If it’s routinely third-and-short, that unit can move the chains, run the clock and control the overall tempo of the contest.

That leads into the second thing. The Titans can’t have this game turn into a track meet. Their only chance to win this season is to drag opponents down in the mud with them and make it a low-scoring slugfest. In Tennessee’s seven victories, it allowed more than 17 points just once, yet the average margin of victory is just 6.6 points. Big plays against the defense – particularly in the pass game – have been a consistent problem in the losses. So, there will be a premium on not letting Jacksonville’s speedy group of skill players get behind anyone. The formula is clear, and there seemingly is no alternative path to victory.

4) Which Jaguar is seen as a player the Titans must stop to win the game?

David Boclair: Trevor Lawrence, Christian Kirk and Travis Etienne are obvious choices. But how about this one? Jamal Agnew. Vrabel offered pointed criticism of rookie punter Ryan Stonehouse’s hangtime (or lack thereof) Sunday at Philadelphia when the Titans allowed a season-high 17.5 yards per return. Special teams penalties also have been a problem in recent weeks, and those units likely will feature two players signed this week and another, wide receiver Racey McMath, who has been on injured reserve since the start of the regular season. Agnew has averaged better than 25 yards per kickoff return against the Titans for his career, and if he can create favorable field position – or put points on the board – it could make the difference in a low-scoring contest.

5) Score prediction?

David Boclair: The Titans are 6-0 against teams that currently have a losing record. They have not allowed more than 20 points at home since Week 3. They have their limitations, but they know who they are and what they have to do to win. I think they will get back to the formula that has served them well. Bet the under. Tennessee 20, Jacksonville 13.