Jaguars vs. Titans: Week 12 Snap Count Analysis
While watching a game live can give you one impression of a player's usage, looking at the actual amount of snaps they played compared to their teammates can also give insight into the team's strategy and outlook.
When looking at the snap counts for the Jacksonville Jaguars after their 33-13 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, it is clear to see what kind of plan the Jaguars went into the game with, and what limitations they had from a personnel standpoint.
Who played a lot, and why? Did the snaps mean anything or nothing? We examine below:
Offense (86 snaps):
OT Jawaan Taylor: 86
OG A.J. Cann: 86
OT Cam Robinson: 86
OG Andrew Norwell: 86
C Brandon Linder: 86
QB Nick Foles: 86
WR DJ Chark: 83
RB Leonard Fournette: 82
WR Dede Westbrook: 74
WR Chris Conley: 65
TE Nick O'Leary: 45
TE Ben Koyack: 44
WR Keelan Cole: 31
RB Ryquell Armstead: 4
TE Charles Jones: 2
- DJ Chark and Leonard Fournette were the workhorses among Jacksonville's skill players, with both rarely coming off of the field vs. the Titans. This is encouraging considering how sparingly Fournette was used last week vs. the Colts and how often he was taken off of the field for Ryquell Armstead. As for Chark, there have been numerous weeks this season where he came third in snaps for the wide receivers so it seems like Jacksonville has finally turned to him as their No. 1 wideout in their offensive scheme.
- A.J. Cann played 100% of the offensive snaps for the first time since Week 2. Will Richardson was strangely made a healthy scratch before the game, so it appears as if Jacksonville's coaching staff has finally decided on who they consider to be their top right guard.
- Nick O'Leary led tight ends in snaps despite being with the team less than a week. Charles Jones was brought up from the practice squad and has been with the team since after the NFL Draft, but he is the clear No. 3 tight end on the current roster.
Defense (53 snaps):
FS Jarrod Wilson: 53
CB Tre Herndon: 53
LB Quincy Williams: 53
CB A.J. Bouye: 53
LB Myles Jack: 46
SS Andrew Wingard: 42
DE Yannick Ngakoue: 39
LB Leon Jacobs: 38
DT Abry Jones: 38
DL Calais Campbell: 38
DT Dontavius Russell: 26
DE Josh Allen: 23
DT Taven Bryan: 22
CB D.J. Hayden: 15
DL Dawuane Smoot: 14
DT Akeem Spence: 12
SS Ronnie Harrison: 11
LB Donald Payne: 7
- Rookie safety Andrew Wingard played the most snaps he has all season after starting safety Ronnie Harrison went down with a concussion early in the game. Wingard had impressed in his few snaps in the past, but he struggled mightily on Sunday vs. both the run and the pass. He isn't ready for a full-time role.
- Rookie defensive tackle Dontavius Russell was active for the first time since Week 2 and was frequently deployed by Jacksonville as a nose tackle in their attempt to fix the run defense issues. Russell ended up playing more snaps than Taven Bryan, so he got a decent amount of run in his first game in months.
- Despite head coach Doug Marrone saying multiple times in the week leading up to the game that he wanted Josh Allen to play more, Allen played even less this week than he did in Week 11... or in any other game this season. 23 snaps were his lowest snap count of the season and the 43% of defensive snaps he played is also the lowest percentage of snaps he has played all season.
- After Jacksonville's coaching staff said throughout the week that rookie Quincy Williams would have an expanded role, he played every single defensive snap. Veteran Najee Goode did not play a snap for Jacksonville's defense.
- Jacksonville obviously came into this game with a focus to stop the run, and Tennesee didn't do much to make them play much differently. That is why Leon Jacobs played so much and D.J. Hayden played so little. Jacksonville was almost always in their base 4-3 defense.