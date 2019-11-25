Jaguars vs. Titans: Week 12 Snap Count Analysis

While watching a game live can give you one impression of a player's usage, looking at the actual amount of snaps they played compared to their teammates can also give insight into the team's strategy and outlook.

When looking at the snap counts for the Jacksonville Jaguars after their 33-13 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, it is clear to see what kind of plan the Jaguars went into the game with, and what limitations they had from a personnel standpoint.

Who played a lot, and why? Did the snaps mean anything or nothing? We examine below:

Offense (86 snaps):

OT Jawaan Taylor: 86

OG A.J. Cann: 86

OT Cam Robinson: 86

OG Andrew Norwell: 86

C Brandon Linder: 86

QB Nick Foles: 86

WR DJ Chark: 83

RB Leonard Fournette: 82

WR Dede Westbrook: 74

WR Chris Conley: 65

TE Nick O'Leary: 45

TE Ben Koyack: 44

WR Keelan Cole: 31

RB Ryquell Armstead: 4

TE Charles Jones: 2

DJ Chark and Leonard Fournette were the workhorses among Jacksonville's skill players, with both rarely coming off of the field vs. the Titans. This is encouraging considering how sparingly Fournette was used last week vs. the Colts and how often he was taken off of the field for Ryquell Armstead. As for Chark, there have been numerous weeks this season where he came third in snaps for the wide receivers so it seems like Jacksonville has finally turned to him as their No. 1 wideout in their offensive scheme.

A.J. Cann played 100% of the offensive snaps for the first time since Week 2. Will Richardson was strangely made a healthy scratch before the game, so it appears as if Jacksonville's coaching staff has finally decided on who they consider to be their top right guard.

Nick O'Leary led tight ends in snaps despite being with the team less than a week. Charles Jones was brought up from the practice squad and has been with the team since after the NFL Draft, but he is the clear No. 3 tight end on the current roster.

Defense (53 snaps):

FS Jarrod Wilson: 53

CB Tre Herndon: 53

LB Quincy Williams: 53

CB A.J. Bouye: 53

LB Myles Jack: 46

SS Andrew Wingard: 42

DE Yannick Ngakoue: 39

LB Leon Jacobs: 38

DT Abry Jones: 38

DL Calais Campbell: 38

DT Dontavius Russell: 26

DE Josh Allen: 23

DT Taven Bryan: 22

CB D.J. Hayden: 15

DL Dawuane Smoot: 14

DT Akeem Spence: 12

SS Ronnie Harrison: 11

LB Donald Payne: 7