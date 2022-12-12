Jaguars vs. Titans: Week 14 Snap Count Analysis

While watching a game live can give you one impression of a player's usage, looking at the actual amount of snaps they played compared to their teammates can also give insight into the team's strategy and outlook.

When looking at the snap counts for the Jacksonville Jaguars after their 36-22 win over the Tennessee Titans in Week 14, it is clear to see what kind of plan the Jaguars went into the game with, and what limitations they had from a personnel standpoint.

Who played a lot, and why? Did the snaps mean anything or nothing? We examine below:

Offense (72 snaps)

LT Cam Robinson: 72 (100%)

LG Tyler Shatley: 72 (100%)

C Luke Fortner: 72 (100%)

RG Brandon Scherff: 72 (100%)

RT Jawaan Taylor: 72 (100%)

QB Trevor Lawrence: 72 (100%)

WR Christian Kirk: 61 (85%)

TE Evan Engram: 57 (79%)

WR Zay Jones: 56 (78%)

RB Travis Etienne: 54 (75%)

WR Marvin Jones: 35 (49%)

TE Chris Manhertz: 30 (42%)

RB JaMycal Hasty: 18 (25%)

TE Dan Arnold: 15 (21%)

WR Tim Jones: 12 (17%)

TE Luke Farrell: 11 (15%)

WR Jamal Agnew: 11 (15%)

Evan Engram has done everything in his power to prove he is one of the Jaguars' most important skill players. The only skill player who played more snaps than Engram on Sunday was Christian Kirk, showing the Jaguars will do whatever it takes to keep him on the field.

It just wasn't an impactful day for Travis Etienne. He rushed for 32 yards on 17 carries and wasn't given a target in the passing game, leading to his worst offensive output of the season despite him only being taken off the field for 18 snaps.

Jamal Agnew continues to make the most out of his snaps. Despite playing just 11 snaps on Sunday, he saw three targets and turned them into three catches for 36 yards, while also adding an eight-yard run. Four touches on 11 targets is a staggering rate of usage.

Defense (67 snaps)

SS Rayshawn Jenkins: 67 (100%)

LB Foyesade Oluokun: 67 (100%)

LB Devin Lloyd: 67 (100%)

CB Tyson Campbell: 67 (100%)

CB Darious Williams: 63 (94%)

FS Andrew Wingard: 59 (88%)

OLB Josh Allen: 48 (72%)

CB Tre Herndon: 41 (61%)

DL DaVon Hamilton: 38 (57%)

DL Foley Fatukasi: 38 (57%)

DL Dawuane Smoot: 37 (55%)

DL Roy Robertson-Harris: 37 (55%)

OLB Travon Walker: 34 (51%)

DL Arden Key: 33 (49%)

DL Adam Gotsis: 22 (33%)

FS Daniel Thomas: 8 (12%)

OLB K'Lavon Chaisson: 8 (12%)

LB Shaquille Quarterman: 3 (4%)

Shaquille Quarterman made the most out of his three snaps, recording a pivotal forced fumble on Derrick Henry in the first half on one of just three snaps. Quarterman has long been a core piece of the Jaguars' special teams units, but Sunday was a solid reflection of what he can do with more time on defense.

Arden Key continues to be one of the Jaguars' best role players. In fewer snaps than all but two other defensive linemen, Key managed to record three pressures, a sack and a fumble recovery. He has turned into a player the Jaguars need to work hard to keep moving forward.

After weeks of attempting to rotate two-to-three different cornerbacks at the third cornerback spot, the Jaguars went with a completely different route this weekend. They started Darious Williams across from Tyson Campbell on the outside and slid Tre Herndon into the slot after two weeks of him being a healthy scratch. Herndon in the slot and Williams outside is something the Jaguars haven't shown much this season, but it is what they went with on Sunday.