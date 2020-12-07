Jaguars Vs. Vikings: Week 13 Snap Count Analysis

Which Jaguars played the most in Week 13 and why? We break it all down here.

While watching a game live can give you one impression of a player's usage, looking at the actual amount of snaps they played compared to their teammates can also provide insight into the team's strategy and outlook.

When looking at the snap counts for the Jacksonville Jaguars (1-11) after their 27-24 loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, it is clear to see what kind of plan the Jaguars went into the game with, and what limitations they had from a personnel standpoint.

Who played a lot, and why? Did the snaps mean anything or nothing? We examine below.

Offense (71 snaps)

LT Cam Robinson: 71 (100%)

RG A.J. Cann: 71 (100%)

RT Jawaan Taylior: 71 (100%)

QB Mike Glennon: 71 (100%)

LG/C Tyler Shatley: 66 (93%)

WR DJ Chark: 62 (87%)

RB James Robinson: 60 (85%)

TE Tyler Eifert: 51 (72%)

WR Keelan Cole: 49 (69%)

C Brandon Linder: 47 (66%)

WR Collin Johnson: 39 (55%)

TE James O'Shaughnessy: 33 (46%)

LG Ben Bartch: 29 (41%)

WR Laviska Shenault: 25 (35%)

TE Eric Saubert: 17 (24%)

RB Dare Ogunbowale: 10 (14%)

WR Chris Conley: 8 (11%)

OT Will Richardson: 1 (1%)

Sunday saw the Jaguars have to do a lot of maneuvering along the offensive line. Brandon Linder left the second half with an ankle injury, leading to left guard Tyler Shatley to take his place at center. Since Andrew Norwell was also out, Ben Bartch went from rotating with Shatlet at left guard to playing every snap at the position following Linder's injury.

Only two running backs got offensive snaps this Sunday, with Dare Ogunbowale filling in for James Robinson in the rare instances he wasn't on the field. Robinson then had all but two of the team's touches by a running back, with Ogunbowale carrying the ball just twice.

Collin Johnson stepped up when Laviska Shenault got injured at the end of the first half, a changeup from Chis Conley's stranglehold on the No. 4 receiver position. Marrone noted that Johnson plays the same position as Shenault, but it was clear after Conley's fumble and after another big day from Johnson that the rookie has likely leaped him on the depth chart.

Defense (91 snaps)

FS Jarrod Wilson: 91 (100%)

CB Tre Herndon: 91 (100%)

LB Myles Jack: 91 (100%)

SS Josh Jones: 91 (100%)

LB Joe Schobert: 90 (99%)

CB Luq Barcoo: 69 (76%)

LB Joe Giles-Harris: 63 (69%)

DL Adam Gotsis: 60 (66%)

DL Dawuane Smoot: 59 (65%)

DT Doug Costin: 51 (56%)

DE K'Lavon Chaisson: 48 (53%)

DT Daniel Ekuale: 46 (51%)

DT Caraun Reid: 43 (47%)

DE Aaron Lynch: 39 (43%)

CB Josiah Scott: 28 (31%)

CB Greg Mabin: 22 (24%)

DT Taven Bryan: 16 (18%)

FS Andrew Wingard: 3 (3%)