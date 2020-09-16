SI.com
JaguarReport
HomeDraftJaguar Report+NewsGame DayGM Report
Search

Jaguars' Wednesday Injury Report Features 2 Players Being Held Out

John Shipley

The injury report for the Jacksonville Jaguars' Wednesday practice has a few notable names on it, but most of the players should be expected back at practice in the not too distant future. 

The following five players appeared on Jacksonville's injury report on Wednesday: 

  • DE Josh Allen (calf)
  • TE Tyler Davis (knee) 
  • CB D.J. Hayden (scheduled day off) 
  • C Brandon Linder (scheduled day off) 
  • TE Tyler Eifert (scheduled day off)

Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone said during a media conference on Wednesday that Allen, the team's starting defensive end and former No. 7 overall pick, would be held out of practice for precautionary reasons but would return to practice Thursday.

Allen left Sunday's 27-20 win over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 1 during the end of the third quarter with cramping, but he would return to the game. Allen recorded two tackles against the Colts but did have a number of quarterback hits on Philip Rivers. 

Davis, a sixth-round rookie, has not practiced for the Jaguars during the regular season. The Jaguars have just three tight ends on their active roster so they had to resort to activating rookie tight end Ben Ellefson from the practice squad. 

Most of Jacksonville's roster is healthy entering the Week 2 road matchup vs. the Tennessee Titans, though the Jaguars do have a number of players on injured reserve. 

Second-year tight end Josh Oliver's season is over with him on IR, while running back Devine Ozigbo and linebacker Quincy Williams have each missed one game. Starting free safety Jarrod Wilson was placed on injured reserve with a hamstring injury earlier this week and will miss at least three games.

THANKS FOR READING JAGUAR REPORT
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

3 Jaguars Who Need to Improve vs. the Titans In Week 2

Which Jaguars players will have to step their game up in Nashville?

John Shipley

Jaguars' Gardner Minshew Nominated for AFC Offensive Player of the Week

Following a dominant Week 1 performance, Minshew Mania is back in full swing.

John Shipley

by

mike the hipppe

Jaguars' Win Over Colts Was Successful Proof of Doug Marrone's Plan For Rookies

Jacksonville Jaguars Head Coach Doug Marrone wanted to give rookies of all classifications a chance to make the team and prove their worth in the Jags Week 1 win over the Indianapolis Colts. They did just that.

KassidyHill

Jaguars Week 1 Rookie Report: Team's Youthful Core Shows Up in Colts Win

How did each of Jacksonville's rookies play in Week 1? We review here.

John Shipley

Jaguars' First-Round Pick CJ Henderson Nominated For NFL Rookie of The Week

An award that was dominated by Gardner Minshew last season could soon be in the hands of one of his rookie teammates.

John Shipley

Jaguars' Laviska Shenault Becomes Only Rookie WR to Catch a Touchdown in Week 1

Jacksonville's second-round draft pick is the only rookie wideout to have caught a touchdown in the season's first week of games.

John Shipley

Why Was Jaguars WR Dede Westbrook Inactive in Week 1?

Doug Marrone explained on Monday that Dede Westbrook is still coming back from an injury he sustained in training camp.

John Shipley

5 Observations From the Jaguars 27-20 Victory Over the Colts in Week 1

What are our biggest takeaways from the Jaguars' Week 1 upset victory over the Colts?

John Shipley

Doug Marrone Reflects on Jaguars' Penalties in Win Over Colts

During the 2019 season, the Jacksonville Jaguars were second in the NFL in penalties and most in penalty yardage. They concluded their Week 1 win having lowered their average and sensing an improvement in the category.

KassidyHill

Week 1 Jaguars Report Card: Reviewing the Good and Bad From 27–20 Victory

Which position groups impressed the most during Sunday's 27-20 home victory?

John Shipley