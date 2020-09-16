Jaguars' Wednesday Injury Report Features 2 Players Being Held Out

The injury report for the Jacksonville Jaguars' Wednesday practice has a few notable names on it, but most of the players should be expected back at practice in the not too distant future.

The following five players appeared on Jacksonville's injury report on Wednesday:

DE Josh Allen (calf)

TE Tyler Davis (knee)

CB D.J. Hayden (scheduled day off)

C Brandon Linder (scheduled day off)

TE Tyler Eifert (scheduled day off)

Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone said during a media conference on Wednesday that Allen, the team's starting defensive end and former No. 7 overall pick, would be held out of practice for precautionary reasons but would return to practice Thursday.

Allen left Sunday's 27-20 win over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 1 during the end of the third quarter with cramping, but he would return to the game. Allen recorded two tackles against the Colts but did have a number of quarterback hits on Philip Rivers.

Davis, a sixth-round rookie, has not practiced for the Jaguars during the regular season. The Jaguars have just three tight ends on their active roster so they had to resort to activating rookie tight end Ben Ellefson from the practice squad.

Most of Jacksonville's roster is healthy entering the Week 2 road matchup vs. the Tennessee Titans, though the Jaguars do have a number of players on injured reserve.

Second-year tight end Josh Oliver's season is over with him on IR, while running back Devine Ozigbo and linebacker Quincy Williams have each missed one game. Starting free safety Jarrod Wilson was placed on injured reserve with a hamstring injury earlier this week and will miss at least three games.