Jaguars Week 1 Mailbag: What Should the Expectations Be?

In just a few short days, the Jacksonville Jaguars will at last kick off the 2020 season against the Indianapolis Colts for Week 1's game at TIAA Bank Field. The team has been preparing for months for Sept. 13, and on Sunday we will get a look at what the team is set to look like.

But before then, we took to social media to gather questions from our readers for before Week 1. From the secondary to the running back room, we get questions on a variety of topics and bring you the honest answers.

Q: How did CJ Henderson look in camp?

A: He probably looked below what some may expect out of a top-10 pick, but he didn't look "bad" by any means. He didn't make a lot of standout plays and he had a week or so that he missed due to an illness, but he was a steady performer throughout camp and his athleticism is pretty obvious. Not many guys can hang with DJ Chark downfield step for step, but Henderson did a few times.

Q: What do you see as our floor/ceiling for wins this season based on the final(ish) roster we now know?

A: For floor, I will go with 3-13. They have some talent, but the youth of the roster and the unknown at quarterback could sink the team if they don't get off to a fast start. As for ceiling, I will go with 9-7. They have the talent to make a push for a near .500 record if key players stay healthy and Minshew takes another step forward, but this team is still not ready for the playoffs.

Q: Given how little AJ Cann had to show to get an extension, what do you think Cam Robinson has to do to get his own deal?

A: A.J. Cann's big thing was that he was durable. The Jaguars knew what they were getting on Sundays, and they knew they were getting it on every single Sunday. Robinson, meanwhile, has dealt with injuries for two of his three seasons, including a season-ending ACL injury in 2018. Ultimately Robinson will need to show the Jaguars he can be a 16-game starter before they rush to pay him any second contract, but he will also have to demonstrate more consistency as a pass blocker. If Robinson can do those two things, maybe he could earn a new deal after this season.

Q: Which starting OL do you see potentially losing their job to a backup midseason?

A: I think the only one who makes sense would be A.J. Cann losing the right guard spot to Ben Bartch. Cam Robinson has a distant lead over Will Richardson at left tackle, and I don't think pulling Robinson for Richardson is a move the Jaguars would make until closer to the end of the season. Jawaan Taylor and Brandon Linder, of course, won't be benched, so it is down to Cann and Andrew Norwell, but Norwell is the better player.

Q: Do you think the Jaguars are better for the long-term with K'Lavon Chaisson on the field more than Leon Jacobs?

A: Long-term? Maybe. I understand why the Jaguars have had K'Lavon at only defensive end in camp -- and I frankly even agree with it -- but it does eliminate the chance for him to play any strongside linebacker in base defense. But while having Chaisson on the field at linebacker would mean he sees more snaps, it is more important for him to get a feel for the responsibilities and techniques of defensive end. He is a supremely talented player, but loading his plate with too much too early could prove to be counterproductive.

Q: There was barely any James Robinson mention from the draft to the 53-man roster, any bit or nugget about how he looks?

A: There has been some quietly building up. Firstly, he is the all-time Illinois High School Association leading rusher (9,045 yards) and the second all-time Illinois State leading rusher (4,444 yards) so he was seen as one of the best undrafted free agents the Jaguars picked up. Secondly, he stood out throughout camp thanks to some really impressive agility for his size, along with great reps in blitz pickup drills. It is hard to judge how a running back looks when there is limited contact like there was at camp this year, but Robinson was impressive.

Q: Are we to honestly believe that James Robinson is going in as the No 1 over Devine Ozigbo?

A: I think it much more likely that the Jaguars give each of them ample opportunities to prove themselves before they make either back the bellcow. The Jaguars truly don't know what they have in either running back yet since they have 12 regular season touches between them, so it makes more sense for the Jaguars to split carries until one running back separates himself from the pack.

Q: What happened to Devonta Freeman?

A: I wouldn't expect Devonta Freeman to sign with the team soon. He conducted his visit and left without a deal despite the team knowing running back Ryquell Armstead won't be available for sometime. Head coach Doug Marrone did comment on Freeman's visit on Monday.

"We felt like at the time, we really didn’t know where Rock [Ryquell Armstead] was and to Mark’s question, we feel like it will be awhile [until he’s active again]. We brought Devonta [Freeman] in and we had good talks with him, and we’ll see where it goes," Marrone said.

Q: Who is your breakout player for the Jaguars this year?

A: I will go with Keelan Cole. I feel like he is absolutely primed to step into a potential No. 2 WR role this season after serving as a rotational backup last season, in large part due to the massive step forward he has taken in his development this summer. Cole showed a lot of talent as a route runner and rarely put any passes targeted to him on the ground, and he looks to have more upside than several other passing game options on the roster.

Q: What’s the deal with Josh Jones? How’d he go from a second-round pick to being a street FA to a starter in just a few seasons?

A: Well Josh Jones dealt with a few different injuries in Green Bay, but the biggest reason is simply that the Packers had an extremely crowded safety room right after they picked Jones. They eventually added Adrian Amos and Darnell Savage to the defense, eliminating many chances for Jones to show what he could do.