Jaguars Week 5 Rookie Report: First-Year Players Have Mixed Performances Vs. Texans

The Jacksonville Jaguars put forth a sloppy performance in Week 5, resulting in a 30-14 loss to the previously winless Houston Texans and the Jaguars' fourth consecutive loss. In defeat, the Jaguars saw several rookies have their own "welcome to the NFL" moments, which are bound to come for every rookie at some point.

So, how did each of the various rookies on offense, defense and special teams perform? We examine here.

CB CJ Henderson (Round 1, 9th overall)

Snaps played: N/A.

Stats: N/A.

CJ Henderson didn't play this week, missing the game with a shoulder injury.

DE K'Lavon Chaisson (Round 1, 20th overall)

Snaps played: 47 (81%)

Stats: one tackle, two pressures, one pass deflection.

K'Lavon Chaisson got his first career start due to Josh Allen being ruled out with a knee injury, but unfortunately for the Jaguars the rookie didn't do much with the increased reps. He had multiple pressures in a game for the first time in his rookie year, but the first-round pick looked way in over his head when it came to rushing against left tackle Laremy Tunsil. Tunsil blanks most defensive ends, but it is the way he beat Chaisson that was notable. Chaisson needs to start building some momentum, but it is clear it wasn't going to happen in Week 5.

WR Laviska Shenault (Round 2, 42nd overall)

Snaps played: 52 (69%).

Stats: seven receptions for 79 yards on eight targets.

Shenault had another strong game for the Jaguars, and he is starting to stack together some really impressive performances. He led the Jaguars in catches and yards and continues to look like an NFL wide receiver who can do a few things extra as opposed to a gadget player who lines up at wide receiver. He showed strong hands on an early high pass from Minshew and his yard after catch ability continues to impress. It was a good game for the rookie, making him one of the few Jaguars rookies to standout on Sunday.

NT DaVon Hamilton (Round 3, 73rd overall)

Snaps played: 30 (52%).

Stats: one tackle.

DaVon Hamilton has certainly flashed at times this season, but Week 5 wasn't one of those cases. Going against an offensive line that has struggled to protect the quarterback and run the ball, Hamilton recorded no pressures and he provided little help in terms of run defense. It was a quiet week in an otherwise good rookie year for the rookie nose tackle.

OG Ben Bartch (Round 4, 116th overall)

Snaps played: N/A.

Stats: N/A.

Ben Bartch played special teams on Sunday.

CB Josiah Scott (Round 4, 137th overall)

Snaps played: N/A.

Stats: N/A.

Josiah Scott was active on Sunday but did not play any snaps on defense or special teams.

LB Shaquille Quarterman (Round 4, 140th overall)

Snaps played: N/A.

Stats: N/A.

Shaquille Quarterman played special teams on Sunday.

SS Daniel Thomas (Round 5, 157th overall)

Snaps played: 28 (48%).

Stats: seven tackles.

After playing almost exclusively special teams through the first month of the season, Daniel Thomas got to see his first real snaps on defense this season after Josh Jones got ejected for a helmet-to-helmet hit. Thomas would tie for the team lead in tackles and only gave up one completion for four yards in man coverage, so there were some positive signs. He did get over to help Claybrooks late on a deep shot to Brandin Cooks, but he held his own otherwise.

WR Collin Johnson (Round 5, 165th overall)

Snaps played: 23 (31%).

Stats: three catches for 30 yards and one touchdown.

After a rough first month of his NFL career, Collin Johnson had a breakout game in Week 5. Sure, he had just three catches, but he did that as Jacksonville's No. 5 receiver and two of his catches were arguably the two biggest catches of the game. The first was a terrific contested catch on third-down in the first half, a 19-yard gain. The other was a four-yard touchdown in which he showed good hands and concentration to score for the first time in his career. If Johnson can build off of this performance, the Jaguars could have a quality depth receiver.

QB Jake Luton (Round 6, 189th overall)

Snaps played: N/A.

Stats: N/A.

Jake Luton was inactive on Sunday.

TE Tyler Davis (Round 6, 206th overall)

Snaps played: 5 (7%).

Stats: N/A.

Tyler Davis played for the third-straight week, but he did not receive a single target and was used mostly as a blocker. He didn't do anything to stand out in a positive or negative way, mostly due to limited snaps.

CB Chris Claybrooks (Round 7, 223rd overall)

Snaps played: 58 (100%).

Stats: five tackles, two pass deflections.

Chris Claybrooks got his first NFL start on Sunday, and it was clear from the jump that the Texans were aware of the fact. They targeted the raw rookie on their first play from scriammge, a 40+ yard bomb to Brandin Cooks down the right sideline. Claybrooks was routinely beat by Houston's speedy receiver trio, and he would end up being responsible for the final touchdown of the game after he failed to tackle Cooks on a slant on fourth-down. According to Pro Football Focus, Claybrooks allowed completions on 5-of-7 targets in coverage, giving up a staggering 128 yards in the process. It wasn't all bad, as Claybrooks did have two impressive pass deflections on Will Fuller, but it was mostly a rough outing for the athletic rookie.

RB James Robinson (UDFA)

Snaps played: 43 (57%).

Stats: 13 rushes for 48 yards (3.7 yards per carry) and five catches for 22 yards.

For the first time all season, James Robinson looked like a rookie running back. It didn't help that the Jaguars gave him only 13 carries despite Houston entering the game with the worst run defense in the league, but Robinson was mostly stifled for short gains or negative yards when he did carry the ball. He had two impressive gains of over 10 yards in the first quarter but his production fell off a cliff afterward. Most of it was due to a good game plan by the Texans and a poor one by the Jaguars, but he also didn't break as many tackles as he typically does.

CB Luq Barcoo (UDFA)

Snaps played: N/A.

Stats: N/A.

Luq Barcoo was active on Sunday but did not play any defensive or special teams snaps.

DT Doug Costin (UDFA)

Snaps played: 22 (38%).

Stats: one tackle.

Undrafted rookie defensive tackle Doug Costin had a rough game, all things considered. He was frequently pushed out of his gap as a run defender and he didn't record a single pressure as a pass-rusher. He was much more disruptive at the line of scrimmage in Week 4.

LS Ross Matiscik (UDFA)

Snaps played: N/A.

Stats: N/A.

Ross Matiscik started his fifth game at long snapper for the Jaguars.