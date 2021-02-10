Jaguars Win the Trade Battle As Broncos Cut Bouye

The Denver Broncos have cut corner A.J. Bouye, after one season. The former Jacksonville Jaguars Pro-Bowler was traded last year in exchange for a fourth round pick, a trade that now seems to have benefited the Jags.

Former Jacksonville Jaguar corner A.J. Bouye was reportedly released by the Denver Broncos, per multiple reports. The move came on Wednesday, the first big cut to kick off the NFL 2021 offseason.

Bouye played two years with the Jaguars after four years with the Houston Texans. His first season with the Jags—2017—Bouye was named a Pro-Bowler after what still stands as the best statistical year of his career. That season, according to Pro Football Focus, Bouye had 55 tackles, nine pass breakups, six interceptions, he gave up no touchdowns on a 45.2 completion percentage and allowed only a 31.6 passer rating.

After three years in Jacksonville, the club traded Bouye to the Denver Broncos for a fourth-round pick. And after only one season in Denver, the Broncos cut Bouye. He played only seven games for Denver, missing several with both a shoulder injury and then the remaining as punishment for violating the NFL’s PED policy.

During his seven games in 2020, Bouye had just 23 tackles, six passes defensed, and zero interceptions. He allowed a 102.9 passer rating according to PFF and gave up a 65.7% completion rate of passes thrown his way, along with two touchdowns.

When Jacksonville traded Bouye to Denver, it seemed to be advantageous for the Broncos. They were receiving a Pro Bowler and only giving up a Day Three pick.

“We're excited to be able to announce a trade with Jacksonville for A.J. Bouye,” President of Football Operations/General Manager John Elway said at the time.

“He's a great fit in [Head Coach] Vic [Fangio]'s system with his instincts, ball skills, toughness and ability to play in a defense that mixes coverages. In addition to having the size on the outside to match up against larger receivers, A.J. is an excellent tackler. He's a complete cornerback who gives us what we need in both pass coverage and against the run.”

But the Jaguars were able to save two years and $30,937,500 on his contract. The club was also stockpiling draft picks for what would become a franchise-record 12 picks in the 2020 NFL Draft. The fourth-round pick they received from Denver was originally owned by the San Francisco 49ers.

The Jaguars used it to select corner Josiah Scott from Michigan State. The rookie was a healthy scratch for most of the early season before playing in five games on the back half of the season (six total) and finishing with 80 tackles. He allowed an average of an 88.9 completion percentage.

Comparatively though, an economically beneficial rookie in exchange for seven games seems to have tipped the scales back in favor of the Jacksonville Jaguars in the A.J. Bouye trade.

In an effort to shore up the unit after trading Bouye and then Jalen Ramsey (L.A. Rams; in exchange for a 1st round, No. 25 pick in the upcoming April 2021 NFL Draft), the Jaguars selected Scott, CJ Henderson in the first round, Chris Claybrooks in the seventh round and signed Luq Barcoo as an undrafted free agent. They also signed Sidney Jones IV in free agency.

As one of the highest paid cornerbacks in the league, the Broncos save $13,218,750 in cap space per Over the Cap—the second highest contract total on the roster—by cutting A.J. Bouye, who had one year left on his contract. No matter where he lands next, the veteran will be suspended for the first two games of the 2021 season, as part of his six-game suspension for violating the league’s PED policy.