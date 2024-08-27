Jaguars Won't See Bradley Chubb, Nick Chubb in First Two Games
The Jacksonville Jaguars have one of the toughest opening months of any team in the NFL in 2024, facing four playoff teams in the first four weeks.
But when it comes to the Jaguars' Week 1 and Week 2 opponents -- the Miami Dolphins and Cleveland Browns -- the Jaguars will potentially have some advantages when it comes to health.
For the Dolphins, Miami will be without star pass-rusher Bradley Chubb. Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel announced this week that Chubb would start the season on the Physically Unable to Perform list, which means he will miss at least the first four games.
Chubb recorded 11 sacks in 16 games for the Dolphins last year, making him one of Miami's most important defenders. Chubb's recovery from injury means first-round rookie Chop Robinson will likely get the start on the edge, which could be a positive development for the Jaguars' offensive line.
As for Nick Chubb, the Browns also will reportedly keep him on the PUP list according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Chubb is one of the best running backs in the NFL and is arguably the Browns' best offensive player alongside Amari Cooper, which makes him a significant loss for the Browns in Week 2.
The Jaguars are still preparing for Miami's best for Week 1, with the Dolphins set to be one of the Jaguars' most difficult tests considering the unknowns that surround Week 1. But for the Jaguars to have a successful 2024 season, they will need a hot start against the Dolphins and Browns.
"We're still developing, we're still working. There are some things we’ve got to clean up from the game the other night. Still working on situational things as a team," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said on Monday.
"Then once we do get down to the 53 or so, and we get our practice squad guys back in here, then we can kind of get into an in-season routine with them. We'll look a little bit at Miami probably later in the week. But right now, it's still, let's clean up the game and continue to push.”