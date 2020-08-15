Jarrod Wilson and Ronnie Harrison Remain Stuck Like Glue in Jaguars' Backend

Perhaps more than any other positional unit, there is a connection between safeties. The last line of defense and the two often solely responsible for the biggest expanse of green grass, the safeties must be perfectly in-tune with one another to best protect the endzone behind them.

If one safety bites on a look-off, the other needs to change course and cover the open area. If one sees a movement on the offense and decides to go high, the other will often drop down to compensate. And in a raucous stadium with things happening in the space of a snap, these all has to be done largely by instinct. Or as staring free safety Jarrod Wilson describes, by feel.

“It’s just like a feel thing.”

Wilson spent the 2019 season feeling out his partner in the secondary backfield, Ronnie Harrison. The two both spent their first year as full-time starters during the 2019 season, Harrison in his second year at the time and Wilson in his fourth.

The duo arrived at that point from vastly different paths. Wilson was signed by the Jags as an undrafted free agent following the 2016 NFL Draft. His rookie year saw 12 snaps on special teams…for the entire season. The second year allowed for a few snaps at safety but not many. Wilson’s third year—2018—saw him playing in all 16 games and set a career-high, season total 16 tackles.

Harrison was a third round draft pick in the 2018 Draft and had started two December games by the time his rookie season was complete.

It was 2019, however, when both found their counterpart and the missing piece to unlock their best game: each other.

Wilson started all 16 games in 2019 and Harrison started 14, missing two while in concussion protocol.

By season’s end, Harrison was second on the team in tackles (70), had started 14 games and ranked second on the team in both tackles (70) and passes defensed (nine). He was second in tackles to only Wilson, who compiled 2.0 sacks, two interceptions and one fumble recovery. He posted career highs with four passes defensed, two interceptions and one forced fumble.

“It’s kind of like we’re always on the same page. I know what he’s thinking and he knows what I’m thinking,” Wilson says of Harrison.

“Me and Ronnie are constantly talking.”

Harrison (36) and Wilson (26) have to rely on each other, like here, when they stopped this touchdown.

The two playing their best career seasons yet while playing their first full year together isn’t coincidence. As Wilson explained, they’re always on the same page. Being on the same page though first requires reading the same book. In other words, Harrison and Wilson were able to find a groove to their duo thanks in part to the sheer amount of time they received to focus on the partnership.

Harrison’s two missed games with a concussion means the duo didn’t receive an entire season together, but it was close. Wilson led the entire Jaguars team in snaps played with 1,186.

“I guess that means I’m taking care of my body,” jokes Wilson.

“It’s not like it was a true goal of mine sort of speak. It’s just honestly, I want to be out there as many snaps as I can, and I know that I just help the team win. I’m willing to stay out there whenever. I don’t ever want to come out [of] the game…I have a year of starting underneath my belt so [I’m] just trying to pick up where I left off last year honestly.”

Picking up from last year also means reconnecting with his partner, Harrison. The presumed starters at free and strong safety now have the necessary experience behind them and a young career with plenty of time together ahead. And after a long offseason, the two Jacksonville Jaguars’ safeties are thankful to be back together, where one can finally feel where the other is.

“We’re really close friends. That’s my brother so it just feels good to get back out there and be with him.”