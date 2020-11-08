Jay Gruden Discusses How Jake Luton Fell to Sixth Round, Why He Can Overcome the Odds

For the better part of the last three months, there has been nothing but glaring reviews for Jacksonville Jaguars rookie quarterback Jake Luton.

While this is to be expected to a degree considering the lack of a preseason and the fact that Luton was the team's No. 3 quarterback for the first seven weeks of the season, it was still notable.

Each time a member of the Jaguars' staff or front office was asked publically about Luton, they couldn't help but gush about how impressed they had been by the rookie passer.

Arm strength? They say he has it and some. He clearly has the size. He has a reputation as a reliable, heady player who makes good decisions more often than not. Add in his 28-3 touchdown to interception ratio in 2019, and it could be fair for one to wonder why Luton was available at pick No. 189 overall.

This question was posed to Jaguars offensive coordinator Jay Gruden on Wednesday. Gruden would explain there is a key factor of Luton's game which likely kept him available, but it isn't a trait that Luton isn't incapable of overcoming.

"That’s a great question. You know I think there’s a lot more put into the value of athletic quarterbacks because coaches know it’s hard to call the perfect drop back all the time. You want to have somebody that can escape and do things with their legs," Gruden said.

"Unfortunately, Jake didn’t have the best 40 time or the short shuttle or didn’t look overly athletic at the combine or what have you, but he can throw it. There’s no arguing that."

Luton didn't post official combine stats, but his unofficial pro day numbers more or less back up what Gruden said; and more importantly, so does the tape. Luton posted an unofficial 4.95 at his pro day, which would have tied for third-worst among quarterbacks who ran 40-yard dashes at the combine. His 28.5 vertical jump would have also tied for third-worst.

But as mentioned, this was something that is clear on Luton's Oregon State tape. In an era where more and more teams are shifting toward an emphasis on mobility at quarterback, Luton is more statuesque than the current prototype.

Luckily for Luton, this alone does not mean he will not be a successful quarterback or outplay his draft slot. One does not need to have the agility of Kyler Murray to make a big impact as a passer, after all.

"There’s been other quarterbacks before him that have not been very athletic, can throw it, have had no success. There’s been obviously quarterbacks in the NFL that aren’t very athletic that have had all kinds of success," Gruden said.

"So, it’s just your pick, your flavor, whatever you like. Some coaches want to err on the side of having an athletic quarterback. We’re fortunate enough to get him in the sixth round and we like what we’ve seen so far. But obviously, mobility issue, you don’t have to be a speed demon to be successful in the NFL. I think Tom Brady, Drew Brees, and some of these great quarterbacks have shown that, but you do have to have the ability to move subtlety in the pocket and have some pocket presence that we’re hoping that on game day, he will display. If he does, he can be a heck of a quarterback in this league.”

Along with the fact that past quarterbacks have succeeded without having exemplary mobility, there are other traits Luton has that gives Gruden confidence as he prepares to make his first NFL start.

There are clear positives to Luton's game, just as his lack of mobility is his clear drawback. Among those positives is a pro frame that Gruden says can help serve as an advantage once he is in a game setting.

"The great thing about him is he’s got great height and he can see, so he can maneuver in the pocket and still keep his eyes down the field and be able to maybe see a second or third receiver, where that could be a problem for a shorter type quarterback," Gruden said.

"[I’m] hoping that the height, his ability to step up [will help him]. He’s got good feet. We worked a lot of drills, fundamental drills. He’s got good, quick feet. He’s got great posture, so hopefully that will translate, but we’ll see. You never know.”