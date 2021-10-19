Josh Lambo Says Goodbye To Jacksonville Jaguars Fans After Being Released

Josh Lambo has officially said goodbye to the Jacksonville Jaguars fans, the city of Jacksonville and the Jags organization. Lambo was released by the club early Tuesday morning.

In a post to his social media, Lambo passed along the following message:

"Dear Jacksonville, Duval County, the Jaguars and the Khan Family,

Thank you from the bottom of my heart!!

For the past [four] years you have been my friends, my teammates, and the best fans a player can kick for. I cannot thank you enough for all of the joy I have had here in this beautiful city that I now call my home. My time as a Jaguar has come to an end, but my time here in Jacksonville and the First Coast is only just beginning!!

Sincerely,

Josh Lambo #4"

Since arriving in 2017, Lambo has become heavily involved in the local community. He's worked with local animal shelters specifically, to facilitate adoption days and find homes for abandoned animals in the area. He's also been a huge proponent of working with local kids dealing with medical issues.

Jacksonville Jaguars kicker Josh Lambo(left) guides 10-year-old Drew Crass, during Tuesday's IBike Camp at the North Florida School of Special Education. Lambo sponsors the camp's first appearance in Jacksonville, and helped in sessions. © Lawren Simmons/Florida Times-Union

Lambo ends his Jaguars career as the most accurate field-goal kicker in franchise history, making 91.6% of his field goals with the team (59-of-76). Lambo also made 90.1% of his extra point attempts with the team.

Lambo made 59 of his first 73 field goals with the Jaguars, including two game-winners: one against the Chargers in 2017 and one against the Denver Broncos in 2019. Lambo missed most of 2020 with a hip injury, however, limiting him to just five field goal attempts in four games.

After struggling to open the 2021 season as well, the Jaguars signed Matthew Wright to the practice squad, elevating him to the active roster the past two games. In Sunday's win versus the Miami Dolphins, Wright went 3-3 on field goals, including two from 50 plus yards and the 53-yard game winner.

Lambo was seen on the sidelines congratulating Wright after making a career long 54-yarder late in the fourth quarter to tie the game, and then again celebrated with Wright after the game winner, which broke the Jaguars 20-game losing streak.

"I like Josh Lambo, I like his commitment to being a great player. He’s in a slump right now, but there’s also the reality. The reality is you’ve got to put it through the uprights," said Head Coach Urban Meyer following Week 4.

"We are all pulling for him—I can tell you this, the whole team is pulling for him. He’s a great guy that works his you-know-what off.”

Lambo is now a free agent, with the freedom to sign with any team that might want to pick him up for their roster. Given the updated practice squad rules during COVID-19 times, he could also sign on to a team's PS as a veteran player. Should an injury happen, teams could be willing to look past the past season and a half for Lambo, and instead hope a change of scenery could break him out of his slump and return to his former place as one of the league's best kickers.

For the time being though, Josh Lambo may not be a Jacksonville Jaguar any longer, but it appears Jacksonville will continue to be his home.