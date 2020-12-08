K'Lavon Chaisson Takes Step Forward, has Best Performance of 2020 Vs. Vikings

The Jaguars had been waiting to see K'Lavon Chaisson flip the switch, and it appears the rookie defensive end may have done just that in Week 13.

Sometimes, it can take a rookie a bit of time before they flip the switch and start making plays. Especially at a tough position to adjust to such as defensive end, and especially in a year like 2020 where there was no real offseason or training camp.

Such is the case with Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end K'Lavon Chaisson. Selected at No. 20 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft, Chaisson had a quiet rookie season through the first 11 games (1 sack, 10 pressures), but the rookie turned in his best performance in Week 13 against the Minnesota Vikings.

"I thought by far this was the best he’s played since he’s been here which is really encouraging because it’s not from a lack of him not willing to put in the work or wiling to know what to do," Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone said about Chaisson's performance on Monday.

"It’s just getting out there and just keep going, keep going."

After being mostly ineffective as a pass-rusher for the first 11 games of the season (his lone sack came in Week 2), Chaisson simply looked like a different player against the Vikings.

The box score will only show two tackles, but Chaisson was consistent against both the run and the pass, collecting a career-high five pressures and two quarterback hits per Pro Football Focus. It was the first game this season that PFF had credited Chaisson with more than two pressures, while he has had four games without any.

But against the Vikings in a 27-24 overtime loss, Chaisson was able to disrupt Kirk Cousins on several occasions. In fact, one could argue that two of the team's four sacks were direct results of Chaisson moving Kirk Cousins off his spot.

"We had long discussions this week. I had discussions with him. I’m like, ‘Hey listen, don’t stop your feet before contact.’ He has been doing a good job in the run game, but he affected the quarterback [Sunday]," Marrone said.

"So, that was the first time I felt like he felt good about what he was doing, he was going, and now we have to build on it. It’s one of those things where some players can take a gradual increase and just get a little bit better as you keep going and keep playing and some players, all of sudden, boom, the light comes on and goes."

The light coming on has happened to several Jaguars rookies over recent weeks. Fifth-round receiver Collin Johnson has played terrific the last two weeks, while DaVon Hamilton, Daniel Thomas, and Ben Bartch are all other rookies who have gotten better with more experience.

Marrone has talked all year about experience being the main thing Chaisson needed. Considering his limited college experience and his youth, this makes sense. But it still hurt Jacksonville's defense to see Chaisson struggle like he did through 11 weeks.

But now, the Jaguars can look at the film from Week 13 and see tangible evidence that Chaisson is beginning to take a step forward and slowly develop into the pass-rusher they were hoping he'd be when they picked him in the first round.

"I’m hoping with K’Lavon, I think he’s going to see everything we’ve been saying, he’s going to see it on film tomorrow, he’s going to watch it, and go, ‘Hey listen, I have a chance now to really make some things happen.’ So, from that standpoint, that was an exciting part for him," Marrone said.

"I was excited for him. Obviously, I’m disappointed with the game’s outcome, but I am excited for him because he has worked hard.”