Jake Luton Explains Why James Robinson Should Be in Rookie of the Year Discussion

In a year in which one would think that NFL rookies had never been at more of a disadvantage, we have seen several step up and become instant playmakers and stars in the making through the first 10 weeks.

Among those rookie standouts? Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson. And while Robinson may not overtake Joe Burrow, Justin Herbert in headlines, he has been among the most productive running backs in the entire NFL in 2020.

Through nine games, the undrafted running back turned starter has recorded 689 rushing yards, fifth-most in the NFL. He has also seventh in first downs rushed for (36), tied for eighth in rushing touchdowns (5), seventh in yards per game (76.6). The only rookie he trails in any of these areas is Washington rookie running back Antonio Gibson, who has seven touchdowns.

On top of all of this, Robinson leads all rookies in scrimmage yards with 917, the fourth-highest total in the NFL. While he will likely not get much postseason accolades due to Jacksonville's current 1-8 record, the rookie back has still done enough to earn some consideration as an Offensive Rookie of the Year candidate.

Just ask his starting quarterback, Jake Luton.

"He would definitely push that question off. He’s a real humble guy, he’s real quiet, awesome dude, but I think he should definitely be in the discussion," Luton said on Thursday when asked if he thought Robinson had a case for the award.

"To be in his position to come out as an undrafted guy and step on the field Week 1 and to play like he has, to run the ball like he has, and bring the physical element and the big-play ability that he’s brought all year long, I think he should definitely be in the conversation. If I was on the committee to make that decision, he would get that vote for sure.”

It is far from surprising to see one rookie support another, but what Robinson has done for the Jaguars this season has been spectacular. Despite their passing game struggling throughout the year, Robinson has been able to replace Leonard Fournette and outproduce him in terms of yards per touch, and he already has four more touchdowns (7) than Fournette had in 2019.

It isn't uncommon for a running back to win rookie of the year, either. Four of the last eight winners of the AP Offensive Rookie of the Year have been running backs: Eddie Lacy (2013), Todd Gurley (2015), Alvin Kamara (2017) and Saquon Barkley (2018).