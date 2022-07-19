Madden Releases 2023 Ratings for Allen, Walker and Jaguars' Pass-Rushers

The Madden NFL 2023 ratings are slowly pouring out, giving fans a chance to examine and debate what the game got right -- and what it got wrong -- with their favorite teams.

With EA Sports releasing new position groups ratings before the launch date of the game, we get a chance to examine how teams will stack up on the NFL's premier video game ahead of its release.

Next up: the pass-rushers, which are highlighted by Josh Allen and No. 1 overall pick Travon Walker.

Related: Madden Releases 2023 Ratings for Jaguars Wide Receivers, Tight Ends

“I think anytime you can add a pressure player to your team on the defensive side … If you look at my track record in San Francisco with what we did there relative to the edge pressure, that is a positive," Jaguars general manager said at this year's NFL Scouting Combine.

So, which pass-rushers received high marks from Madden and which did not? We break it down below.

Overall

Josh Allen: 85

Dawuane Smoot: 77

Travon Walker: 76

K'Lavon Chaisson: 72

Arden Key: 70

Jordan Smith: 60

Wyatt Ray: 60

Rashod Berry: 56

Walker, who the Jaguars drafted with the No. 1 overall pick over other edge rush prospects such as Michigan's Aidan Hutchinson and Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux, finished with an overall that was one point lower than Hutchinson's (77) and one point higher than Thibodeaux's (75).

Acceleration

Travon Walker: 92

K'Lavon Chaisson: 90

Josh Allen: 88

Wyatt Ray: 83

Rashod Berry: 81

Dawuane Smoot: 80

Arden Key: 77

Jordan Smith: 75

Agility

K'Lavon Chaisson: 86

Josh Allen: 83

Travon Walker: 82

Dawuane Smoot: 81

Rashod Berry: 81

Arden Key: 78

Jordan Smith: 76

Wyatt Ray: 76

Strength

Travon Walker: 88

Dawuane Smoot: 82

Josh Allen: 82

Wyatt Ray: 79

K'Lavon Chaisson: 78

Arden Key: 77

Jordan Smith: 72

Rashod Berry: 72

Power moves

Josh Allen: 74

Travon Walker: 74

Dawuane Smoot: 68

Arden Key: 66

Rashod Berry: 64

K'Lavon Chaisson: 62

Jordan Smith: 62

Wyatt Ray: 61

Finesse moves

Josh Allen: 86

Dawuane Smoot: 79

Arden Key: 75

K'Lavon Chaisson: 73

Travon Walker: 69

Jordan Smith: 67

Wyatt Ray: 66

Rashod Berry: 59

Block shedding