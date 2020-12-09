Marrone Discusses Minshew's Frustration: 'You Want That Competitiveness'

Gardner Minshew clearly, and understandably, wants to be back on the field. Doug Marrone understands this but is staying his current course, the head coach explained Wednesday.

Minshew Mania has reverted to the form of a backup quarterback in recent weeks for the Jaguars, leading to some understandable frustration.

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew II hasn't started since Week 7. At first it was due to a thumb injury that sidelined him and made him inactive for four weeks, but Minshew was healthy last week and was Mike Glennon's backup.

Glennon has started the last two games for the Jaguars and will continue to do so forward, creating an awkward situation for the young passer who the Jaguars hoped would take a second-year leap in 2020.

Minshew explained to ESPN's Michael DiRocco this week his feelings over not playing, expressing his desire to be back in his former role as the starter.

"It’s so frustrating," Minshew said via ESPN. "I pretty much went and begged before the Cleveland game [two weeks ago] to be able to play. It sucks, you know. There’s no way around it. "I want to be out there. I want to be helping our team, but if helping our team is me being the best No. 2 I can be, then that’s what I’ve got to do right now.”

Minshew's frustration is understandable and, according to head coach Doug Marrone, not uncommon.

Marrone was asked about Minshew's comments on Wednesday and said there are other players who have made similar requests to play, going on to note that is the kind of competitiveness and attitude they want to see in a player from a coach's perspective.

"There’s a lot of players that will say, ‘Hey, I want to play,’ whether it’s practice squad, whether it’s a backup role that wants to play more. Daniel Thomas, prior to him being hurt and starting to play, every week he was [saying], ‘Coach, I’m ready. You have to get me in," Marrone said.

"You want that as a coach. You want that competitiveness. It’s the same thing I would tell Daniel, ‘Hey, you have to go out there and practice and practice well, not make any mistakes, know we can trust you and put you on out there, perform well in practice, and you’ll start getting snaps,’ and that’s exactly what happened to a point where he started to play and go. I think you get a little bit worried if it’s the other way where someone doesn’t want to get out there, he’s not a competitor, he’s comfortable in his role of maybe not playing."

Marrone has had nothing but complimentary things to say about Minshew's reaction to being placed on the sideline over the last two weeks, so it is clear that Minshew isn't letting his own personal desires to play fester into the locker room or onto the practice field.

But still, a strange situation has been created with the former sixth-round pick who went 6-6 as a starter in his rookie year. The Jaguars now plainly believe Glennon is their best option to win, going as far as to name him the starter in Week 14 in the post-game press conference of last week's 27-24 overtime loss to Minnesota.

"You can have all these emotions as a player and sometimes on the outside you’ll look at it and say, ‘Oh man, he must be really upset that he’s not doing this or that,’ but at the end of the day that’s not how they are around their teammates and how they practice," Marrone said.

"They’re still working to get better and do it. There’s some guys that you would know that. You can get a sense of that, but we don’t have that issue at all. We’re all trying to communicate, we’re all trying to work through things during these tough times, so we’re just going to keep working on these guys and keep getting better.”

Marrone has yet to indicate what it would exactly take for Minshew to replace Glennon as the starter. Considering Glennon is still starting despite turning the ball over three times in Week 14, it is hard to imagine Glennon will lose the job anytime soon.

While Glennon's play has been uneven, he has still led the Jaguars to losses of just two and three points, which is considerably more competitive than the Jaguars had been with Minshew following Week 2.

"I mean there’s a lot of things that go into it. Practice is a big thing for me, when people are practicing and how they’re doing in practice. You don’t want to go into a game hoping someone’s going to be able to do well," Marrone said Wednesday.

"I think your evaluations are day-to-day during the week and then obviously on game day for the players that are playing. They’re being evaluated and if we feel like someone can go in there and help our team win, then we’re going to put them in there. I think that’s pretty much the process of what’s always been done.”

Through seven games, Minshew has completed 65.9% of his passes for 1,855 yards (6.9 yards per attempt) with 13 touchdowns and five interceptions, giving him a quarterback rating of 94.4. He is 1-6 as a starter this season after going 6-6 as a rookie starter in 2019.

Through two games, Glennon is 0-2 but has completed 62.3% of his passes for 515 yards (6.7 yards per attempt) and three touchdowns with two interceptions, giving him a quarterback rating of 84.1.