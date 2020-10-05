Doug Marrone Says Jaguars Are "Optimistic" About Injuries, Will Know More Wednesday

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone didn't offer much in the way of specifics in terms of injuries suffered during Sunday’s 33-25 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. He told local reporters the club would know more into Wednesday as related to the rash of injuries that the Jags experienced, primarily on the defense.

“You know we talked about it today so, we’re optimistic,” he told local media Monday afternoon.

“I think I’m gonna know a whole lot more later this afternoon.”

Marrone will next speak to reporters on Wednesday, at which point he said he should have a better update.

“I think Wednesday I’ll have a good feel. Right now, like I said, I’m optimistic with all those guys. So we’ll see where they are and we’re just waiting to see how they do when they start to work a little bit.”

In total, four starters and one primary contributor left the game and didn’t return in Cincinnati; linebacker Myles Jack (ankle), cornerback CJ Henderson (shoulder), nickel cornerback DJ Hayden (hamstring), offensive lineman Cam Robinson (knee) and wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. (hamstring).

Before leaving the game in the first half, Henderson had two tackles. Jack left in the second quarter with four tackles and a pass break-up and interception. Hayden had to be helped off the field in the fourth quarter and was unable to put any weight on his right leg/ankle. To that point he’d had three tackles and a pass breakup. Shenault was injured in the fourth quarter as well, but finished with five catches on six targets for 95 yards.

Tight end Tyler Eifert (evaluated for concussion), defensive end Josh Allen (knee) and Tre Herndon were all being evaluated for injury as well during the game but ultimately returned.

Once the three defensive starters left the game, the Jaguars had to roll with rookie Chris Claybrooks at corner, Dakota Allen at linebacker, Brandon Watson at nickel and Sidney Jones at corner during a drive in which Tre Herndon was shaken up as well.

“What happens in this league, it’s tough to get these other guys a lot of reps during the course of a week, you’re very limited,” Marrone explained after the game.

“So they’re preparing in a different way than the guys that are on the field playing. I think Myles [Jack] has been playing at an extremely high level for us, I think you saw that today early on. You said that was an unbelievable play that he made, and he’s been making plays for us the whole time.

"So, you know, CJ Henderson goes out and then DJ—and then [Chris] Claybrooks goes in for him and D.J. Hayden goes out and then Myles is out. So you’ve got a chance to look at some tough guys that are really giving a great effort and that we’re going to just keep coaching up and getting these guys ready to go.”

That will continue to be the case this week. While the Jaguars await word on CJ Henderson and D.J. Hayden’s status, the drive where the team was without both Henderson and Tre Herndon served as a stark reminder the need for depth in the position. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow immediately targeted Sidney Jones when he came in the game; however the Jags corner was able to break up the pass in the endzone to save the touchdown.

Still, knowing the numbers could be low in the unit yet again this week, with potentially rookies Luq Barcoo and Josiah Scott will both have to spend the week preparing differently. Scott primarily played nickel corner at Michigan State and was brought in to learn behind the elder Hayden. Barcoo was a free agent signing that was considered a steal as his talent level had him pegged as a late round draft pick.

While Scott was on the active roster for the Week 1 win against the Indianapolis Colts, he did not play any snaps. Both Scott and Barcoo have been on the inactive list each week since. That could change for Sunday’s game versus the Houston Texans (0-4).

“They would have to step up and play, absolutely,” Marrone said of the two on Monday.