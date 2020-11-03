Jaguars' Marrone 'Understands' Minshew Concealing Injury But Stresses Transparency

On some level, Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone understands.

When starting quarterback Gardner Minshew II didn’t tell the team about his injured right thumb, there was a competitive spirit that was keeping him from admitting what could potentially be the end of his season.

When Marrone met with Minshew during the Jaguars bye week, he let his quarterback know that he did see where the second-year passer was coming from in hiding the injury.

“It’s not like I don’t understand the competitiveness in you where you want to continue to play,” Marrone shared with reporters as to what he told Minshew.

Yet there was a larger issue at hand.

‘But, you have to make smart decisions and decisions that’s what’s best for team’ and that was it," Marrone said.

"Even though we appreciate the competitiveness that you all have that it’s in your best interest to make sure you report it and this way we don’t put someone out there that’s not really 100 percent.”

Adam Schefter of ESPN reported during Jacksonville's bye last week that Minshew has fractures and a strained ligament in his throwing thumb. Marrone confirmed Monday that Minshew would be inactive when the Jaguars (1-6) host the Houston Texans (1-6) in Week 9 due to a thumb injury.

Minshew reportedly injured his thumb and hand following the Houston Texans loss October 11. He didn’t tell the club until after the loss against the Los Angeles Chargers. That game occurred on October 25, two weeks later. On Tuesday of that following week (October 27), X-rays finally revealed the extent of Minshew’s injury.

“I talked to Gardner about that. I found out from the trainers and doctors about that first I guess on Tuesday night or Wednesday. I can’t recall which day," Marrone said. "My emotion was, at first, there’s a little level of frustration and accountability when someone is injured obviously, they should report it. You kind of go back and did you see anything that might have given you an indication

“I didn’t really think it was anything at first, so I didn’t really put much into it, he’s a tough kid. Then when it came back Tuesday night and they sat down, I went to the hand specialist and then I came back, then I said, ‘Okay, this is real.’”

Marrone told reporters he won’t seek any discipline towards Minshew for hiding the injury.

“At first, there’s a little level of frustration and accountability when someone is injured obviously, they should report it. You kind of go back and did you see anything that might have given you an indication. I talked to [Quarterbacks Coach] Ben McAdoo, I talked to [Offensive Coordinator] Jay [Gruden], we didn’t see anything. When Gardner came in, I just talked to him, I said, ‘I can understand.’

“Just trying to learn and make sure the players understand that if you are injured, it could hurt the team, it could hurt yourself.”

There are currently no plans to place the former 6th round passer on injured reserve according to the coach. Instead he told Minshew they want to get him back to 100 percent and at the place where he was before the injury and at the beginning of the season. Of course that also means Minshew being open with the coaches and staff about his level of discomfort.

“My conversation with Gardner [Minshew II] was, ‘Hey listen, I want to make sure that you’re 100 percent and when you’re 100 percent, I want to see you out on that field and I want to make sure I’m seeing the throws and things that you made when we were in training camp and in the beginning of the year.’ I said, ‘Don’t try to come out there and say you feel good and you go out there and you’re not throwing the ball well,'" Marrone said.

"We’re just working to get him back to 100 percent. I don’t know what the time frame is, I really don’t.”

In Minshew’s absence, the Jaguars will most likely be turning to rookie Jake Luton. There is a level of irony that for the second time in as many years, the club will be turning to a rookie 6th round quarterback out of the Pac-12. Often times during camp, Luton stood out as a top passer among the trio that includes veteran Mike Glennon.

The Jacksonville Jaguars made a huge and public offseason commitment to Minshew. But just like the 2019 situation following a massive contract for Nick Foles, Marrone says the in-season competition will outweigh any goals set during the summer.

“I mean you’d like to, as a coach, be able to say, “Yeah, as soon as Gardner’s ready he’ll be able to come back.’ But I think when you’re at the record where we are now, we’re at 1-6, we have to see what this kid [Luton] can do.

"I mean if this kid comes in and plays extremely well, then what? Then you’re going to say, ‘How come you’re going to bench him and play the other kid?’ I just think it’s common sense. Opportunities create themselves and if he does well, then we’ll see where we’re going, and we’ll make that decision when the time comes.”