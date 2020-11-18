Meet Megan: The TikTok Star Introducing Jaguars Fans to Linebacker Joe Schobert

Meet Megan Schobert.

You might recognize her from one of her viral TikTok videos where she talks about life, being a wife, a mom…and gives her 200,000 plus followers a glimpse into the life of her husband, Jacksonville Jaguars middle linebacker Joe Schobert.

“It's fun to like show him because he is more…you don't really see much personality on the football field so there's just a lot more to him,” explains Megan, speaking with Jaguar Report after yet another video of the Schobert household blew up on the social media app.

“He’s really cool guy. Obviously I'm biased.”

Schobert was a dance teacher in Cleveland, where she and Joe spent four years while the Pro-Bowl linebacker was with the Cleveland Browns. After signing with the Jaguars this April, the family headed south with a new baby boy—Simon—and to a new city, in the midst of a pandemic. She needed a creative outlet, so she turned the camera on herself, Joe and Simon.

Over the past few months, Schobert has shared new-mom tips, a day in the life of an NFL wife (during COVID), clips of her and Joe taking on Tik Tok challenges and answered questions about common misconceptions around significant others of those playing in the NFL.

“I show pictures of how he used to look, and then and now; people have called me a gold digger on Twitter and people will just Instagram message me and like, call me things like that and I'm like, ‘you know what that's actually been kind of crazy. If I was in it for the money—because we've been together since high school so I don't know how you could predict that because he like didn't get any scholarship offers out of high school.

“And so I made that, so I made that one. I didn't even tell him about it, and then a couple hours later…I checked Tik Tok again and then all of a sudden it had like a million views, and it blew up like within a couple hours and I was like, ‘Oh, I really should have told you about that one.'

“But he thought it was absolutely hilarious so that was like the first one and then I just kind of kept rolling with it because people seem to like to see what it's like kind of just, NFL life, even though, like we don't find it that exciting, a lot of people find it really interesting.”

The 60 seconds have also included her biggest video yet, with just under 12 million views, showing fans how Joe is on Sunday—with a clip of him intercepting Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford in Week 6—versus Monday, when everything hurts and nothing is easy.

“That one originated because…after games like, or even the night, he comes home from a game you like give him a hug—and he's like, he kind of realizes, ‘oh, that actually really hurts there. I didn't even know I had that bruise there.’

"Bumps and bruises where if I were to get those same bumps and bruises I would just stay in bed for a week but he just bucks up and does it again. Just blows my mind but yeah, so that's how that one came about and I was like, it'd be funny to show people and a lot of people took it very seriously and they're like, ‘he's not gonna be able to walk when he's older,” she laughs, before quickly reassuring them.

“He’s okay he's doing fine. This is considered healthy for the season.”

But as that video picked up more and more views, it even infiltrated the Jaguars locker room. When Joe came home and told Megan that linebacker Josh Allen and even Offensive Coordinator Jay Gruden had seen the parody, she realized just how far it had spread.

The pandemic with a new baby has meant Megan hasn’t been able to attend a Jags game yet. She and Joe have also had limited community interaction with fans and their new home, so the little peaks into the Schobert household have helped connect them with Duval.

Fans will comment on videos, taking guesses as to which part of the city she’s discovering that day—“They said Jacksonville Beach. It was Atlantic Beach”—and introduced themselves through the platform.

“It's fun to talk to them…so it's really cool. There’s like, I think a lot of like Duval moms and also football fans and yeah I think it's really, it's a cool platform to connect to people on because it's generally so positive and people like all the Jaguars fans are so, so nice on there.

"I think it's fun for them to see kind of how Joe is out—he has a goofy side definitely outside of football but doesn’t—it's just like his workplace. So, at home, we definitely have a lot of fun and I think it's cool for them to see that.”

And even as the subject—and punch line—of her videos, Joe can’t help but be proud.

“Out of all the things to come out of COIVD, I think that might be one of the most surprising. The fact that she’s garnered some attention on TikTok, it’s funny that she comes up with these ideas. She’s [has] an elementary special education degree background, dealt with kids a lot in college, and was a dance teacher in Cleveland for a long time and always a very creative person.

“Obviously with COVID and moving and having a baby, there hasn’t been a lot of time for her to get out and do some of the creative ventures that she used to. I think this is just a little outlet that she’s been able to find and use and [she’s] done a great job. She enjoys it but at the same time now, she feels like she’s getting a little writer’s block in terms of posting stuff. She like, ‘Ugh, I can’t post things every day. What are my fans going to think?’ and all that, so it’s kind of funny to watch on the side and be a willing participant when my name’s called upon as well.”

Joe Schobert was considered one of the bigger offseason gets for the Jacksonville Jaguars and in football. But the Pro Bowl linebacker has been surpassed on social media by his wife. And at least for right now, she won’t let him forget it.

“The day that I accumulated more followers than he has on any platform, I have more than that on Tik Tok, and I [told him] I need like a little plaque or something. I was like, ‘where's my balloons?’”