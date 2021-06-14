Meyer, Jaguars Being 'Cautious' With Lawrence's Hamstring During Minicamp

The Jaguars' No. 1 overall pick is still waiting to get back to full speed after sustaining a tight hamstring last week, though his head coach and passing game coordinator are opting to simply be cautious with the team's franchise signal-caller.

When it comes to Trevor Lawrence, the Jacksonville Jaguars know there are no shortcuts and no risks worth taking -- especially in the middle of June.

As a result, Urban Meyer and the Jaguars are taking the safe route with Lawrence's hamstring during mandatory minicamp. If it was a Sunday in the fall, it would be a different story. But for Monday, it was a mid-summer practice with Lawrence better off taking things slow than full speed.

"Yeah, if we had to go, he could’ve went. Our trainers and [passing game coordinator Brian Schottenheimer] are being a little cautious because right now, when you’re a month out, if you yank a hamstring now, you’re going to miss the early part of training camp," Meyer said following Monday's practice.

"So, we’re just being cautious. That’s that one muscle that—you guys have all seen it like I have, [if] you pull a hamstring at this point, you’re going to miss all your summer conditioning, so we’re being somewhat conservative on it. But he actually could play a game if we had to.”

Lawrence sustained a tight hamstring during last Tuesday's organized team activity, leading to backup quarterbacks Gardner Minshew II and C.J, Beathard receiving most of the snaps in his place.

While Lawrence understands the safer approach to practice ahead of the summer and his first NFL training camp, the Jaguars' franchise quarterback admitted on Monday that it was "a little frustrating" to not be full speed. Still, the Jaguars' star rookie is confident in his progress as he recovers.

“It’s feeling good. It’s been about a week [since it happened] and I’m just trying to work it back to full capacity. It’s a little frustrating just not being able to go full speed, but I’m feeling good," Lawrence said on Monday.

"[I’m] just trying to not have any more setbacks, so [I’m] taking it slow, got some good reps today, just starting to get more and more each day this week and just kind of work back into it. But it’s doing great, trying to work it back.”

Lawrence was selected No. 1 overall in April's NFL Draft, making him the first-ever No. 1 overall pick in team history. During nearly three full seasons as Clemson's starting quarterback, Lawrence recorded a 34-2 record as a starter, having only lost in the College Football Playoffs (as a sophomore, to LSU in the Championship and as a junior to Ohio State in the semifinals).

As a freshman, Lawrence defeated the Alabama Crimson Tide for the National Championship. In his career, Lawrence completed 66% of his passes for 10,098 yards (8.9 yards per attempt, 9.8 adjusted yards per attempt) for 90 touchdowns and 17 interceptions. He also rushed for 943 yards and 18 touchdowns.

Lawrence has impressed coaches and teammates throughout the offseason both with his plays on the practice field and his retention and knowledge of Schottenheimer and offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell's offense. Once he is back to 100%, the expectation will be for him to once again come out slinging the ball to all levels of the field.

“Yeah, him and [Passing Game Coordinator] [Brian] Schottenheimer have been working on this well before the draft. His retention and carry over has been very good," Meyer said.

"Execution at times, like you would imagine, has been up and down, especially when they start changing the looks up on defense—which obviously is going to happen a ton. But we’re very pleased with where he is. The summer is going to be great and training camp is going to be great.”