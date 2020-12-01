SI.com
JaguarReport
Myles Jack, Reggie Hayward Join Tim Tebow on Jacksonville Icemen's Ownership Team

John Shipley

Do candles and ice rinks mix? Probably not, but that didn't stop Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Myles Jack from expanding his business ventures from candles to sports ownership.

The Jacksonville Icemen, the ECHL affiliate of the NHL’s Winnipeg Jets and AHL’s Manitoba Moose, announced Tuesday that Jack would join former Jaguars defensive lineman Reggie Hayward and former Florida Gators and NFL quarterback Tim Tebow on the organization's ownership team.

Jack is one of Jacksonville's star players and the fifth-year pro now has a stake in the success of one of the city's most authentic and entertaining offerings with the Icemen.

"Growing up I have been a part of progressive sports programs, but always from a players perspective,” Jack said in a statement released by the Icemen. "I now have the opportunity to have ownership in a great team here in Jacksonville. Looking forward to bringing my life experiences to the community and partnering with the Iceman players and staff."

Hayward joining the Icemen's ownership group, which consists of over a dozen of other local business leaders and former MLB player Daniel Murphy, means one of the most underrated defensive linemen in team history will have a hand in the city's local hockey team.

Hayward spent five years with the Jaguars, collecting 17.5 sacks, 27 tackles for loss, and four forced fumbles. Had it not been for a series of injuries, he would have been even more productive as one of the team's top defensive ends.

"After my NFL retirement, my family decided to settle here in Jacksonville,“ Hayward said in the Icemen's statement. "My family is proud to say we are now partners in a team that in three short years has provided thousands with entertainment and has done so much for our community.”

Tebow has no Jaguars ties, as long as you don't count the calls for the Jaguars to add him to the roster in 2012. But Tebow is still one of the most storied and beloved figures in Florida sports history due to his historical high school and college careers, and his reach certainly expands to Jacksonville.

Regardless, two players with heavy Jaguars ties have now joined Tebow as partial owners for a local sports team. Myles Jack and Tim Tebow owning a hockey team together may be the most 2020 thing possible, but it is now a reality.

