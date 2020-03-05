JaguarReport
Top Stories
Draft
News
Game Day

New Jaguars OC Jay Gruden on DJ Chark: ‘He Can Do Everything’

John Shipley

When new Jacksonville Jaguars offensive coordinator looks over at his offensive weaponry before free agency and the NFL Draft begin, it is likely he fawns over how he can use one particular player: wide receiver D.J. Chark.

Chark has the size, speed, work ethic, and overall athletic ability to be a game-changer at the wide receiver position, flashing No. 1 receiver traits throughout the 2019 season. Gruden didn't quite have a receiver with similar traits to Chark during his days in Washington, so it isn't hard to presume that the former head coach is excited about the prospects of scheming plays up for Chark.

In an interview with Jaguars team reporter Ashlyn Sullivan, Gruden explained what he sees in the 6-foot-4 wide receiver who doesn't turn 24 until late September.

"He can do everything, and that is what is exciting about him," Gruden told Sullivan. 

Chark certainly did everything for the Jaguars in 2019. He caught 73 passes for 1,008 yards and eight touchdowns, joining former Jaguars' wide receiver Allen Robinson as the only players 23-or-younger in team history to post at least 1,000 receiving yards in a single season. His stellar sophomore season earned him the first Pro Bowl nod of his career, making him the first Jaguars offensive player to make the Pro Bowl since Robinson in 2015.

"He is a big, physical kid, and he can run the intermediate stuff, the short stuff, the deep stuff he has the speed for. He can block," Gruden said. "He is a well-rounded receiver already, with room to grow. Which is very exciting."

Chark is expected to enter 2020 as the Jaguars' unquestioned No. 1 wide receiver after earning the job throughout training camp and the early portions of the 2019 season. He led the team in targets (118) while finishing second in receptions, behind only running back Leonard Fournette. He was the only player on the roster to record more than 775 receiving yards and more than five receiving touchdowns.

“I think DJ had a tremendous year," general manager Dave Caldwell said Tuesday at the NFL Combine. "I think he has only tipped his level of what he can be. He is a tremendous worker, a tremendous kid. I think having a taste of the Pro Bowl for him is only going to make him more hungry.” 

With Gruden in the fold, expect Chark to continue to see the lion's share of targets from whoever starts at quarterback. Chark was successful with both Gardner Minshew II and Nick Foles at quarterback last season, so he can be depended on to be a prominent part of the offense regardless of who wins the starting quarterback job.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Which Teams Would Make Sense As Trade Partners for the Jaguars and Yannick Ngakoue?

It seems certain that Yannick Ngakoue won't be on the Jaguars roster in 2020. So, where he could realistically land instead?

John Shipley

by

John Shipley

A.J. Bouye has penned his goodbye to Jacksonville. A much more positive split between the two sides than some others involving the Jaguars.

John Shipley

With Only Remnants of the 2017 Team Remaining, Jaguars Should Finally Put the Past Behind Them

With A.J. Bouye gone and Yannick Ngakoue likely soon to join him, the Jaguars need to finally realize the 2017 team is a thing of the past.

John Shipley

by

ajjax1811

2020 NFL Draft: Is the High Ceiling of South Carolina DT Javon Kinlaw Worth the Jaguars’ Top Pick?

Should South Carolina defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw be an option for the Jaguars with the No. 9 selection in April?

John Shipley

Jaguars’ DE Yannick Ngakoue Responds to Production Concerns: ‘More Points More Opportunities’

Jaguars' defensive end Yannick Ngakoue doesn't have elite production, but he took to social media to give his reasoning for why.

John Shipley

Mock Draft Roundup: PFF Slots Two Familiar Names to Jaguars in Post-Combine Mock

What has become a common projection for the Jaguars' first round continues in the latest Pro Football Focus mock draft.

John Shipley

How Does Yannick Ngakoue’s Situation Change How the Jaguars May Have to Address the Offseason?

With Yannick Ngakoue likely on his way out of Jacksonville, how will head coach Doug Marrone and general manager Dave Caldwell have to pivot and refocus their offseason?

John Shipley

Report: Jaguars Set to Trade Cornerback A.J. Bouye to Denver for 4th-Round Pick

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Jaguars are shipping out one of their highest-paid players for Denver's fourth-round selection.

John Shipley

by

John Shipley

Jaguars Tied for Lowest Odds to Win AFC in 2020

One oddsmaker has given the Jaguars some of the lowest odds to win the AFC South, and the AFC in general, in 2020.

John Shipley

by

mezzer

Former and Current Jaguars, Other NFL Players React to A.J. Bouye Trade

Yannick Ngakoue, Leonard Fournette, and other players around the league reacted to the A.J. Bouye trade on social media on Tuesday.

John Shipley