New Year, New Schedule: Jaguars' 2021 Opponents Finalized

The Jacksonville Jaguars now know who they will play in 2021. The question now is when the games will take place and whether the Jaguars will be back on primetime or not.

The Jacksonville Jaguars have a lot of changes likely heading their way in the next few weeks. Enough changes that any attempts to project the 2021 roster, coaching staff and front office are, as of now, futile.

But this doesn't mean we can't look ahead to who the Jaguars will be taking on next fall and winter. As of the conclusion of the afternoon slate of Week 17, Jacksonville's opponents for 2021 have now been finalized.

It bears reminding that this doesn't mean the Jaguars' 2021 schedule is set. The dates, times, and ultimately television slots will all come much later. But we do now know which teams the Jaguars will face on Sundays next year.

Note: the NFL schedules are made up each year by a pre-determined formula. The formula determines the schedule by giving them six divisional games, four games against a division within their own conference, four games against a division against the opposing conference, and two games against opponents from the other two divisions within its conference, based on the final division standings from the prior season.

With this all in mind, here are the teams the Jaguars will play at home and on the road in 2021.

Home opponents

Houston Texans

Indianapolis Colts

Tennessee Titans

Buffalo Bills

Miami Dolphins

Arizona Cardinals

San Francisco 49ers

Denver Broncos

Jacksonville hosted the Dolphins in Week 3 in 2020, their only primetime game of the season, a game in which the Jaguars lost 31-13.

The Jaguars last hosted the Buffalo Bills in the Wild Card round of the 2017 playoffs, a 10-3 Jaguars win.

The Cardinals last traveled to Jacksonville in 2013, a game that ended in a 27-14 Jaguars loss.

2021 will be the first time the Jaguars have hosted the 49ers in Jacksonville since 2005, as long as the game is in Jacksonville. The last time the Jaguars were the "home" team against the 49ers was during a 42-10 loss in London in 2013.

Finally, the Jaguars last hosted the Broncos in Jacksonville in 2016, a 20-10 Broncos victory.

Road opponents

Houston Texans

Indianapolis Colts

Tennessee Titans

Cincinnati Bengals

New England Patriots

New York Jets

Los Angeles Rams

Seattle Seahawks

Jacksonville has played the Bengals in each of the last two seasons and will once again in 2021 since both teams finished in last place in their respective seasons. They have split those two games, with the Bengals winning the 2020 matchup.

The Jaguars last traveled to New England in the 2017 AFC Championship Game, which ... didn't go well for Jacksonville.

Jacksonville last played against the Jets on the road in 2017, a game in which the Jaguars lost 23-20 in overtime.

The Jaguars haven't made a trip to Seattle since 2013, the first year of the Gus Bradley era. The short-handed Jaguars lost 45-17 in one of their worst blowouts of the season.

Then there is the Rams. In what will likely be one of the most anticipated games of the Jaguars' season as a result of the Jalen Ramsey trade, the Jaguars will make their first trip to Los Angeles to play the Rams -- though they did travel to Los Angeles to play the Chargers in a 39-29 loss in Week 7 this season.