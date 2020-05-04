NFL Cancels 2020 International Games, Including Jaguars' London Series

There is a lot of uncertainty surrounding the 2020 NFL season as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Will the season start on time? Will fans be allowed into stadiums? Currently, there are more questions than answers.

But on Monday, there was one looming question which was finally answered as it pertains to the next football season: any games scheduled outside of the United States will no longer take place, meaning every game will be placed in the United States.

"The National Football League announced today that it will schedule all 2020 games in the United States in order for the entire season to be played in NFL teams' stadia under consistent protocols focused on the well-being of players, personnel and fans," NFL UK announced on Monday. "NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell made this decision after consultation with our clubs, national and local governments, the NFL Players Association, medical authorities and international stadium partners. "

"After considerable analysis, we believe the decision to play all our games domestically this season is the right one for our players, our clubs, and all our fans in the US, Mexico and UK," said NFL Executive Vice President, Chief Strategy and Growth Officer Christopher Halpin. "We greatly appreciate the support of our governmental and stadium partners in Mexico and the United Kingdom, who all agree with this decision, and we look forward to returning for games in both countries in the 2021 season. "

The NFL has hosted games in London annually since 2007, so 2020 will mark the first time in over a decade that every NFL game in a season will be played within the United States.

Among the teams most impacted by this decision is the Jacksonville Jaguars, who announced Feb. 4 that they would play back-to-back "home" games in London in 2020.

The Jaguars had played an annual home game in Wembley Stadium in London each year since 2013. This year would have been the first time any NFL team played two games in London in one season, and the Jaguars would have been the first team in NFL history to play two home games outside of the United States in the same regular season.

As long as there is a season, the Jaguars will now play eight regular season games in Jacksonville for the first time since the 2012 season. The Jaguars did play eight games at TIAA Bank Field in 2017, but the eighth game was a Wild Card game vs. the Buffalo Bills and not a regular season game.

“For the past seven seasons, our London strategy has been a game-changer. No single approach, including London, will answer the many challenges that are common with any market the size of Jacksonville," said team president Mark Lamping when the Jaguars announced two international games in February.

"However, playing two games in London at Wembley Stadium, where we have outstanding relationships, at least next season and perhaps in future years during construction, will help us bridge the gap between now and when we expect the Lot J development to open. Jacksonville’s potential is unlimited, and I am confident we can realize it, with the Jaguars serving as the catalyst.”

It is unclear how the cancellation of these games will impact the team's future in terms of playing games in London since 2020 was originally going to be the final year the Jaguars were contracted with the league to play games overseas.

The Jaguars are 3-4 in games played in London since 2013, including a 26-3 loss to the Houston Texans in 2019.

As long as there is an NFL season, eight games will be played in Jacksonville in 2020. Now the question facing the league is whether fans will be able to attend.