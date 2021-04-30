NFL Draft: Did Urban Meyer Tip the Jaguars' Positions of Priority at No. 33?

Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer made an interesting comment on Thursday night; could it reveal where the Jaguars will lean with pick No. 33?

With the number of talented players staring the Jacksonville Jaguars directly in the face at No. 33 overall (pending the Jaguars keep the pick), it is hard to forecast how the Jaguars could address the first pick of the second round.

Tight end? Maybe a reach, but it could be justified -- especially if 33-year-old Tim Tebow is an alternative.

Defensive tackle? Tyson Alualu didn't sign with the team and more difference-makers are needed along the inside

Edge defense? The Jaguars' starting two edge defenders had 3.5 combined sacks in 2020.

But what about the secondary? Could the Jaguars look to add to a group that already has two big-name free agents in cornerback Shaquill Griffin and safety Rayshawn Jenkins, along with 2020 No. 9 overall pick CJ Henderson.

If Urban Meyer let out an honest slip when asked about the value of taking Clemson running back Travis Etienne at No. 25 on Thursday night, they just may.

"That’s a good question, this is all, the board—really, it was an education for me. Because, just think about this, for 30 years, you’ve stacked your players vertically. That means the best running back to the 15th best running back, and you start recruiting them. And as this guy is out, this guy is out and you just keep going," Meyer said.

"Now, you do it horizontally and that’s the whole value place. Okay you’re looking at a guy like Travis [Etienne] then maybe a safety, maybe a corner. And then we just, as a staff decided— or Trent and I made a decision, ‘Let’s go with this one.'"

Perhaps Meyer was just speaking in hypotheticals and was thinking of two random positions to present when he was explaining the decision to pick Etienne. Or perhaps Meyer let out an honest answer about how he views his roster and his next moves -- which he has done frequently since being hired by the Jaguars in January.

Conventional wisdom says a safety would make sense. No safeties were selected in round one, so the Jaguars could have their No. 1 safety in the draft. Meanwhile cornerback is a position that is perhaps not a deep position, but one that isn't a dire need.

Who are the best players still available at each spot? TCU's Trevon Moehrig is the top safety in the draft, though the Jaguars would likely get better value later in the draft with Richie Grant, Jevon Holland, or Andre Cisco.

Meanwhile, the cornerback group has a few different players worth keeping an eye on. My personal top-ranked player still available at the position is Asante Samuel Jr., but other options such as Tyson Campbell and Kelvin Joseph make sense as high-upside height/weight/speed prospects.

"Well, the good thing is having the first pick. We have a very good idea [of who we’re picking]. But when we left last night, we felt very good about where we were at and coming into today with who’s left on the board, how we’re positioned, where we’re positioned," Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke said on Friday afternoon.

"We feel really good about how this day could go. Now, we just trust the board, like I said last night. I think we’re at peace with where we’re at on the board. We’ll see how it plays out.”