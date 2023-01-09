NFL Playoffs: Jaguars vs. Chargers Rematch Set for Saturday Night

Jacksonville will play on prime-time on Saturday night for the second week in a row, drawing the Los Angeles Chargers for the Wild Card round.

The stage has officially been set for the 2022 NFL playoffs.

The Jacksonville Jaguars, who earned the league's No. 4 seed on Saturday night after clinching the AFC South, will host the Los Angeles Chargers in the Wild Card round at 8:15 p.m. on Saturday, the second game to be played during the weekend.

"You know, it's hard to win in the league, period. It takes a lot going your way, and you cherish every moment you have because you never know," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said after the 20-16 win over the Tennessee Titans on Saturday.

"So every win is special. It doesn't take away from what our team did this year. I'm just proud of these guys. Obviously to be in this position, to be in the AFC South Champion and just to know the journey that it took us to get here, you know. The guys stay humble. And, look, it's just a step in the direction that we want to go. You know, I want it to be sustainable. I just don't want to be like, okay, you were the 2022 champs and not in '23. You want to be competing for this division every year. But it makes it special just because of the way these guys battled and kind of what they've been through in the last two years."

This is set to be the first playoff game the Jaguars have hosted at TIAA Bank Field since the 2017-2018 season, when they hosted the Buffalo Bills in a Wild Card win.

The two teams met in Week 3, with the Jaguars breaking a long-standing west coast losing streak in a 38-10 upset in Los Angeles.

"Yeah, we're not really worried about the outside noise," Jaguars cornerback Tyson Campbell said on Saturday.

"We just focus on us and try to find ways that we can correct our mistakes and find ways to get better. I feel like once we do that, we'll be fine. You know, put the league on notice."