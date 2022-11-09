NFL Power Rankings, Week 10: Jaguars Get a Much-Needed Bump After Win vs. Raiders

The Jacksonville Jaguars needed a win as badly as they have all season in Week 9. Luckily for them, it came via a comeback 27-20 win over the Las Vegas Raiders.

“It’s important because we have to get on a run. I think we all know that, and we know what type of team we are in that locker room, we know who we have, we know what we can do," Jaguars wide receiver Marvin Jones said on Monday.

"I think we’ve shown that, and obviously, getting that game and getting over that hump, it’s a new season. That’s how we all put it. We had the nine games and started a new nine games, and that’s how we’re rocking. It’s good to have that and for us to push forward.”

So with the Jaguars now at 3-6 and finally back in the win column, where do they land in this week's power rankings?

32: Carolina Panthers (-1)

Sam Darnold might be the Panthers' best option at quarterback in 2022, which is a harrowing thought for so, so many reasons.

31: Houston Texans (-1)

The Texans got off to a hot start against the Eagles but they just don't have the playmakers on either side of the ball to get over the hump right now.

30: Pittsburgh Steelers (-1)

Pittsburgh has very little going right for them right now. What is there to be excited about other than the second-round pick they got for Chase Claypool?

29: Detroit Lions (+3)

The Lions got dealt a slump buster in the form of Aaron Rodgers and the tail-spinning Packers. That is all well and good, but some scars of the losing streak remain.

28: Indianapolis Colts (-2)

Jim Irsay is a Parks and Recreation character.

27: Denver Broncos (0)

The Broncos bye week came at the perfect time, following a win and ensuring nobody talked about them.

26: Arizona Cardinals (-2)

There isn't a more underachieving team in the NFL than Arizona, especially after the investment they made in Kyler Murray.

25: Las Vegas Raiders (-3)

The Raiders have an offense that flashes but they can't hold onto leads and their defense has a serious talent problem.

24: Washington Commanders (-1)

The Commanders are what they are this season. Until they have a quarterback, they will be a middling team.

23: New Orleans Saints (-2)

The Saints had a ton of missed chances against the Ravens, largely because Andy Dalton isn't a starting-caliber quarterback. Put Jameis Winston back in.

22: Green Bay Packers (-5)

The Packers are just a bad football team right now. Aaron Rodgers threw a goal-line interception that was meant to be thrown to his left tackle. That sums it up.

21: Jacksonville Jaguars (+7)

The Jaguars finally go from looking good in a loss to looking good in a win. Coming back from 17-0 said a lot about the team since they could have mailed in the season right then and there.

20: Chicago Bears (+5)

The Bears' defense will make it tough for them to hang with teams after dealing two of their best players, but Justin Fields is getting better each and every week.

19: Atlanta Falcons (0)

The Falcons' defense did better than I thought they would on Sunday, but they are still a largely toothless roster that doesn't have a quarterback.

18: Cleveland Browns (0)

The Browns bye week came at a perfect time. They look perfectly OK and could go on a run in the second-half.

17: Los Angeles Rams (-4)

The Rams' roster simply isn't good this year. They have a few elite players, but not enough average ones to fill out the roster.

16: New England Patriots (+4)

The Patriots played a terrible offense, but their defense looks legit this year. Matt Judon has been on a tear.

15: Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+1)

That looked like vintage Tom Brady. You could tell how important that win was when he embraced Byron Leftwich on the sidelines.

14: New York Giants (+1)

The Giants have a pretty big game against Houston coming up. If they struggle, they are up on fraud watch.

13: Tennessee Titans (-4)

The Titans hung with the Chiefs for five quarters despite not having anything close to an NFL passing game. That can't be sustained, but it says something.

12: Los Angeles Chargers (-1)

When are the Chargers going to play like the team everyone said they would be? Can Brandon Staley get it out of them?

11: San Francisco 49ers (-3)

The 49ers seem like a playoff team in this year's NFC. Demeco Ryan deserves a head coach job.

10: New York Jets (+2)

The Jets' defense is legit. Good for Robert Saleh and his unit to give Josh Allen and the Bills a punch in the mouth.

9: Cincinnati Bengals (+1)

Joe Mixon scoring five touchdowns is one of the funniest things to happen in an NFL game this season. It just felt mean.

8: Miami Dolphins: (+6)

Mike McDaniel seems like a heck of a hire. He just gets it on offense.

7: Minnesota Vikings (-1)

The good times have to end for the Vikings eventually. They didn't Sunday, but it is coming.

6: Seattle Seahawks (+1)

Geno Smith and Wristband Gate is the best twist to the Russell Wilson story yet.

5: Dallas Cowboys (0)

If Dallas can add Odell Beckham Jr. to this roster ....

4: Baltimore Ravens (0)

The Ravens getting healthier on defense will hopefully help their playoff push, though the injuries to Rashod Bateman and Mark Andrews could be killers.

3: Kansas City Chiefs (0)

The Chiefs can win ugly or they can by scoring a million points. They are elite as long as Mahomes is their quarterback.

2: Buffalo Bills: (-1)

Josh Allen had some of his trademark Wyoming Josh Allen moments against the Jets. It was a weird game.

1: Philadelphia Eagles (+1)

The Eagles have learned to roll even in the face of adversity at times this year. They leap the Bills because they haven't thrown a game away like Buffalo did on Sunday.